Today’s Cache | X unveils audio and video call feature; Strong Big Tech earnings show ad market rebound; Will Qualcomm’s bet on generative AI help it in the AI chip race?

October 26, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST

X unveils audio and video call feature

X, the platform formerly called Twitter, is rolling out audio and video calls, Elon Musk announced today. While the feature still isn’t available to all, it can be accessed by many under the ‘Direct Messages’ option in the app settings. Musk said that the feature was still in its Beta stage and there was no clarity around if the feature would be a paid addition available to Premium users or whether they would be encrypted end-to-end in the future. Musk said the feature would be available to all iOS, Android, Mac and PC users and no number was required.

Last week, X had announced an annual fee of $1 a year for new, unverified users in selected countries like the Philippines and New Zealand as a part of its ‘Not a Bot’ program.

Strong Big Tech earnings show ad market rebound

With the Big Tech results announcements signalling a rebound in the ad businesses of Google, Meta and Snap, it’s a definite tell that AI-powered tools are attracting marketers even in an uncertain economy. All three companies exceeded quarterly revenue expectations while posting positive numbers for their ad businesses. While Google uses a tool called Performance Max which uses AI to decide marketing budgets, Meta is rolling out generative AI tools to push ads and Snap has also revamped its ad-targeting tools.

Last month, media research and investment firm Magna increased its forecast for US ad spending growth to 5.2% from 4.2% for 2023. They expect digital ad sales to grow by 9.6% in this time period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Qualcomm’s bet on generative AI help it in the AI chip race?

On Tuesday, Qualcomm made a bunch of announcements at the Snapdragon Summit 2023 around its move towards generative AI. It unveiled a range of products to support generative AI applications so phones can perform AI-related tasks on device. Company CEO Cristiano Amon said that the chipmaker is “evolving from a communications company to a connected processing company.”

The products included two advanced chipsets, one for PCs, and one for Android phones for high-end computing and running large language models on device. The company claimed that its new chipsets are better than Apple’s M2 and less compute intensive.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT