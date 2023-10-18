Today’s Cache | X testing annual fee for new users; Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyer says FTX investments weren’t reckless; Nvidia may leave some countries after new US curbs

October 18, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

X is testing a $1 annual fee for new unverified users

X will start charging some new users for basic features like posting and retweeting posts on the platform, it announced today. The platform will be testing this for new users in New Zealand and Philippines who will have to sign up for the platform with a $1 annual subscription fee as a part of its ‘Not a Bot’ program. The fee will be waived off if users sign up for the platform’s $3.99 per month premium subscription service. New users from these regions who do not pay any of these subscription fees will be able to read posts, watch videos and follow accounts, but can’t engage.

X’s announcement specified that they’re not looking to make a profit off this minimal fee but want to continue their campaign against bots. Last month, Musk had vaguely suggested that he could start charging all users on X.

Sam Bankman-Fried’s lawyer says FTX investments weren’t “reckless”

A day after Nishad Singh, former FTX exec, testified in court against founder Sam Bankman-Fried, his defense attorney pushed back against allegations by stating Bankman-Fried’s investments weren’t “reckless and frivolous.” On Monday, Singh had said that FTX’s venture investments and $1.1 billion put into marketing deals like buying naming rights to the Miami Heat Arena and endorsements from NFL quarterback Tom Brady “reeked of excess and flashiness.”

Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mark Cohen questioned Singh about a $3.7 million home he bought with FTX funds in Washington in the fall of 2022, very close to the date when FTX announced bankruptcy.

Nvidia may have to leave some countries after new US curbs

Nvidia said it may be forced to shift its business out of countries due to restrictions after the Biden government announced it is looking at loopholes to prevent the AI chipmaker from selling to China. The company has warned that there could be snags in product development and other issues due to this.

The additional curbs include restrictions on sending advanced chips and chipmaking tools to an increased number of countries like Iran and Russia, as well as blacklisting Chinese chip design companies like Moore Threads and Biren. These new regulations will be applied within the next 30 days