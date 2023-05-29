May 29, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

U.S. criticises China’s Micron boycott

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has slammed the Chinese administration over its call for companies to stop buying memory chips made by Micron Technology, the biggest memory chip maker in the U.S. Raimondo said that the U.S. would not tolerate the move and criticised what she called China’s “economic coercion.” The Commerce Secretary also stated that China’s actions did not have a basis in facts.

A Chinese regulator said last week that Micron had failed network security reviews, and discouraged companies from buying its products. This in turn led to Micron predicting that its revenue would fall.

Nvidia announces AI launches

AI chip maker Nvidia announced a new class of large-memory AI supercomputers - the Nvidia DGX that uses NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips and the NVIDIA NVLink Switch System power. Nvidia also shared details about its new AI-enabled Avatar Cloud Engine for games and new GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips. The DGX GH200 supercomputer’s use cases include large next-generation models for generative AI language applications, recommender systems, and data analytics workloads.

As Nvidia approaches a value of one trillion dollars, CEO Jensen Huang stressed on the need for stakeholders to educate themselves about AI technology or risk getting left behind.

Lawyer in trouble over ChatGPT citations

A U.S. judge has slammed “bogus” cases, quotes, and internal citations in a filing as it was found out that the lawyer who submitted the document used ChatGPT for his legal research. Lawyer Steven A. Schwartz said he regretted using ChatGPT to supplement his work as it was discovered that several cases he cited in an airlines-related lawsuit simply did not exist or were filled with errors. He may face legal consequences for the same.

The case is the latest to highlight the dangers of using the AI-powered large language model for sensitive work, as chatbots like ChatGPT are prone to ‘hallucinating,’ or generating false results that appear to be logical at first glance.

