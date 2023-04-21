Today’s Cache | Twitter blue ticks blast away; Private-sector Aadhaar authentication; Google creates new AI team

April 21, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST

Twitter blue ticks blast away

Twitter has at last removed the “legacy” or free blue verification tick mark granted to celebrity accounts to authenticate them. Only those who pay for a Twitter Blue subscription will have verification marks for now. Twitter chief Elon Musk said he was personally paying for novelist Stephen King, actor William Shatner, and basketball player LeBron James to keep their blue ticks. Twitter’s terms of service has also been updated to reflect Musk’s ownership.

While users like Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, politician Rahul Gandhi, and actor Shah Rukh Khan lost their verification marks, officials such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu still have grey verification tick marks on their accounts.

Private-sector Aadhaar authentication

April 20 saw the release of a draft for the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Amendment Rules, 2023, which covers how Aadhaar authentication is used in the private sector.

The draft makes it possible for Aadhaar authentication to be used for the purpose of “promoting ease of living for residents and enabling better access to services.” A government official said that a possible use case would be in the hospitality and healthcare sectors, to help administrators keep track of visitors so that they do not have to maintain physical paperwork for the same.

Google creates new AI team

CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google is merging its Brain team from Google Research and the DeepMind group in order to create a team that will work on artificial intelligence to “accelerate” Google’s progress in the sector. The name of the new group is Google DeepMind and its CEO is Demis Hassabis.

Pichai said in a blog post that Google had been an “AI-first company” since 2016. He noted that AI enabled the company to improve the performance of its products such as Search, YouTube, Gmail, and the Pixel smartphone camera.