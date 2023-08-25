Today’s Cache | SpaceX sued over hiring discrimination; Meta to launch AI model for computer code; Google promises more ad transparency

August 25, 2023 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

SpaceX sued over hiring discrimination

The Elon Musk-owned spacecraft company SpaceX was sued by the U.S. Justice Department over claims that it discriminated against applicants who were refugees or received asylum. The DOJ said that the claims extended between 2018 and 2022 and said SpaceX violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by refusing to hire or even consider job applicants because of their citizenship status. Musk disagreed with this view and said he was told that hiring applicants who were not permanent residents of the U.S. would amount to a criminal offence by violating international arms trafficking laws.

These claims were not only enforced by SpaceX authorities across company events, but posted by Musk himself on X, then called Twitter. The DOJ statement noted that the jobs were not restricted to roles which required advanced scientific or technical knowledge but even positions such as company cooks, welders, baristas, and dishwashers.

Meta to launch AI model for computer code

Facebook parent Meta has said it is launching an AI model called Code Llama that will help generate computer code based on human text prompts. Code Llama will be free to use, and can also complete existing code or debug code. It is based on the company’s Llama 2 language model. Code Llama will be able to handle prompts involving programming languages such as Python, Java and C++ but cannot be used in a manner similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Meta is working on its own suite of AI models and products for use cases such as translating languages and cleaning up audio tracks. Meta is also taking on the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. However, both companies have been sued by creators who claimed their personal data and intellectual property was scraped without consent for AI training.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google promises more ad transparency

As the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) comes into force from this week, search engine giant Google shared some of the changes it will be making in order to comply with the new rules. The Alphabet unit said it would expand its Ads Transparency Centre so EU residents would have more information about how targeted advertising works in their region. Google also said it would provide more data about its products and services to researchers.

The new rules have put pressure on 19 Big Tech giants including Google, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok to update their platforms to swiftly deal with harmful content and protect the fundamental rights of EU users.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT