Today’s Cache | Rajya Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill; U.S. limits China tech investments; Disney’s streaming losses continue

August 10, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

Rajya Sabha passes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill

The Rajya Sabha has passed India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, which aims to regulate how firms process users’ digital data and resolve disputes, while also planning for a Data Protection Board of India. According to the Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the process could take place over six to ten months, or even sooner.

However, the number of exemptions the bill grants to the Union government and its instruments has raised privacy and surveillance concerns. In response to the bill, Opposition MPs staged a walkout. The Internet Freedom Foundation advocacy group for digital rights also criticised the bill and said that it would help state and private actors process personal data instead of protecting citizens’ privacy.

U.S. limits China tech investments

The U.S. government is limiting the flow of investments in Chinese tech as President Joe Biden signed an executive order this week to block such payments and products. Items that are now subject to stringent restrictions include advanced computer chips, micro electronics, quantum information technologies, and AI. Senior officials alleged the order was made for security reasons, as the administration is concerned that China could use American technology to enhance its military capabilities.

China said it was “gravely concerned” by the decision. The U.S. previously restricted the export of certain AI chips to China, prompting AI chip firm Nvidia to offer the replacement A800 processor. Chinese companies such as Baidu, ByteDance, Tencent, and Alibaba have invested in thousands of such U.S.-made processors.

Disney’s streaming losses continue

Disney reported a loss for the third consecutive quarter as its streaming service subscribers fell to 146.1 million when compared with almost 158 million earlier this year. The entertainment giant’s prospects are still at risk as actors and writers strike for more wages, a greater share of revenue from the advent of streaming, and protection from AI technologies that could replace their artistry in the future.

Disney chief executive Bob Iger also stressed on the importance of clamping down on password sharing among subscribers, and said that Disney would treat this as a priority. Netflix recently put an end to password sharing, and reported a dramatic rise in paid subscribers soon after. Disney has also increased its subscription service price in the U.S. A large part of the entertainment giant’s losses stemmed from the Indian market.

