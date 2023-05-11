Today’s Cache | Microsoft employees won’t get raises; Google I/O’s gadget and AI announcements; EU to scrutinise Apple Pay

May 11, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

Microsoft employees won’t get salary raises

Microsoft’s full-time employees will not be getting salary raises this year, as the software giant looks to cut costs by reducing the budget for employee bonuses and stock awards. According to an email by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, the company invested heavily in compensation last year but will be tightening its budget due to the economic environment. In January, Microsoft said that it was laying off 10,000 employees.

The company is currently backing the ChatGPT maker OpenAI, as it looks to bring generative AI to its products and services.

Google I/O’s gadget and AI announcements

The Google Input/Output conference saw the Big Tech company announcing new gadgets and a number of tech updates, but the event’s main focus was on artificial intelligence.

Google introduced its Pixel Fold smartphone and the Pixel Tablet, while the more accessible Pixel 7a smartphone is available for purchase at $499. On the AI front, Google explained how generative technologies will enhance Search and Google Workspace offerings. The company also promised it would make its synthetic or AI-generated images more identifiable with the help of watermarks and metadata. Google further announced the PaLM 2 language model, and the Gemini model which is in training.

EU to scrutinise Apple Pay

The European Union wants to gather more information about Apple’s mobile payment system Apple Pay. This comes around a year after the EU competition watchdog accused the company of making it challenging for rivals to access its Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology. The antitrust watchdog was concerned this would hinder competitors trying to create Apple Pay rivals on its devices.

Apple has previously denied such allegations, but also faces increased scrutiny worldwide over its app store fees and practices.