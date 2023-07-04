Today’s Cache | Meta’s Twitter rival ‘Threads’ to launch soon; TweetDeck to go behind paywall; Reliance Jio’s ₹999 phone

July 04, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Meta’s Twitter rival ‘Threads’ to launch soon

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp-parent Meta is ready to launch a social media platform called ‘Threads’ which is set to rival Twitter. According to Apple’s app store, Threads is an Instagram-based text-based conversation app, so users will be able to keep their usernames and follow existing accounts. The launch is expected on Thursday.

The report comes as Twitter owner Elon Musk announced a cap on the number of tweets users could read every day, claiming that Twitter’s data was being scraped by large companies. Users also have to sign into Twitter to read tweets, and the platform suffered a large outage over the weekend. Ad experts have warned that the latest incidents could affect the leadership of Twitter’s new CEO Linda Yaccarino.

TweetDeck to go behind paywall

The tweet compilation tool TweetDeck, which is used by enterprises and news organisations to sort through large volumes of tweets, will go behind a paywall, said Twitter. The change will take place in about 30 days and it is not yet confirmed which version of TweetDeck will become a paid feature. Only verified Twitter users will be able to access it in the future. Several new features introduced on Twitter - such as the Highlights privilege to make select tweets prominent - was also reserved for verified users alone.

The cost of account verification on Twitter is $8 per month for individual accounts and $1,000 per month for organisations.

Reliance Jio’s ₹999 phone

Reliance Jio has introduced a phone that will retail at ₹999, featuring unlimited voice calls and 14GB of data at a cost of ₹123 every month. The phone’s internet is supported by Jio Bharat. A trial of one million Jio Bharat phones is set to start on July 7 across 6,500 tehsils. According to Reliance Jio CEO Akash Ambani, around 250 million mobile phone users are in the 2G era and cut off from basic internet services even as other regions in the country prepare to upgrade to 5G technology.

While data is relatively affordable in India when compared to other companies, entry-level and budget smartphones made by Indian manufacturers were slow to meet user demand. This opened up the market for a number of Chinese companies to promote their smartphones to budget conscious Indian users.

