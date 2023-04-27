Today’s Cache | Meta’s AI bet pays off; Law firms rushing to adopt AI; Apple working on AI-powered health coaching

April 27, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST

Meta’s AI bet pays off

Meta feels its investments in AI have paid off, as CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that the technology was helping to bring more user traffic to Facebook and Instagram, as well as lifting ad sales. The company’s quarterly forecast was also higher than what analysts estimated for the social media giant.

While the technology has reportedly brought benefits to the social media company, Meta’s human workers can expect another round of layoffs in May as the company aims to reduce its workforce by around 10,000 to make 2023 a “year of efficiency,” in the words of its chief.

Law firms rushing to adopt AI

The interest in AI technology and large language models such as ChatGPT and GPT-4 is not merely restricted to the tech and business sectors, as even law firms look forward to adopting AI-powered tools and systems to ease their own workload.

One keenly awaited development is Harvey, built on OpenAI’s GPT-4 model. Sequoia Capital said that over 15,000 law firms had joined a waitlist in order to try out Harvey. While GPT-4 is not open to the public in the same way as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, researchers claimed that GPT-4 recently passed the bar exam. Alongside other global firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers also has plans to let 4,000 legal professionals try out the platform.

Apple working on AI-powered health coaching

The iPhone and Macbook maker is working on a project code-named ‘Quartz’ that will use both AI and data from users’ Apple Watch devices to give them personalised health coaching advice and programmes, according to Bloomberg. The initiative aims to help users eat, sleep, and exercise more effectively based on the data their smartwatch collects from them. Apple also reportedly plans to introduce mood tracking and bring an iPad health app along with iOS 17.

The premium gadget maker recently saw the launch of two retail centres in Mumbai and Delhi.