Today’s Cache | Meta slapped with $1.3 billion privacy fine; Microsoft scores against anti-acquisition gamers; OpenAI takes inspiration from Wikipedia

May 23, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST

Meta slammed with $1.3 billion privacy fine

Facebook-parent Meta was slammed with a record $1.3 billion fine by the European Union over its transfer of user data to the U.S. Meta has also been ordered to stop the data transfers. Meta officials called the move “flawed” and “unjustified” and said it set a dangerous precedent for other companies. The social media giant previously said that the action could affect Europeans’ access to its services. The fine of €1.2 billion euros came from Ireland’s Data Protection Commission.

Meta has planned to appeal the decision legally, to halt it. 17 out of Meta’s 21 data centres are in the U.S, and other large tech companies such as TikTok also rely on overseas data transfers for their operations.

Microsoft scores against anti-acquisition gamers

A U.S. judge stopped a group of gamers who were against Microsoft’s takeover of Activision Blizzard, by not allowing them to block the acquisition in preliminary proceedings. The gamers sued the software giant, claiming that the deal would harm competition in the industry. Microsoft disagreed and said the acquisition would be positive for gamers.

Activision Blizzard, the maker of video games such as ‘Call of Duty,’ is part of a proposed $69 billion acquisition by Microsoft that faced resistance in the UK, the U.S., the EU, China, and South Korea.

ADVERTISEMENT

OpenAI takes inspiration from Wikipedia

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is looking at obtaining a wide range of feedback regarding its AI policies. OpenAI President Greg Brockman discussed these points as well as AI regulation during the AI Forward event in San Francisco, which was hosted by Goldman Sachs Group and SV Angel.

Among other ideas, OpenAI reportedly looked at Wikipedia’s model of editing articles to ensure consistency across viewpoints He also proposed the idea of a regulatory body to ensure safety standards were met. The OpenAI executive further called on governments to work together to make sure AI products are built without causing harm.