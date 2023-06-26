Today’s Cache | Meta preps for EU regulation deadline; Tesla EV chargers find supporters among rivals; Bluesky proposes moderation tools

June 26, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

Meta preps for EU regulation deadline

Facebook and Instagram-parent Meta is working to bring its platform into compliance with the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), with more than 1,000 people facilitating the process. EU commissioner Thierry Breton told reporters that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was “involved” and had a good understanding of the regulator’s aims. Breton has stressed on the importance of fighting child abuse as well as disinformation on social media networks. Instagram in particular is notorious for child abuse material, reported the Wall Street Journal.

A stress test for Meta is due in July and will take place in Dublin, Ireland. The new EU rules come into force on August 25. Companies which violate the rules could be hit with heavy fines or even banned from the EU.

Tesla EV chargers find supporters among rivals

Elon Musk’s Tesla EV chargers will not only serve its own clients who drive Teslas, but will also be shared with rival automobile companies such as Ford, General Motors, and Rivian. Musk’s “superchargers” run on the North American Charging Standard (NACS) while rival brands such as Volkswagen and Hyundai support the combined charging system (CCS), with one expert comparing this to the Apple versus Android situation.

The growing EV industry has struggled with drivers’ “range anxiety,” or the fear of their electric vehicles becoming stranded between chargers because of the lack of a well-distributed system. However, if Tesla chargers dominate American roads, this could lead to an antitrust issue.

Bluesky proposes moderation tools

The decentralised social media platform Bluesky which was co-founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has published a set of proposals for moderating content, and requested user feedback. The proposals cover issues such as making and curating lists, deciding who can reply to posts, identifying content for moderation, and making hashtags more accessible. The company admitted it was still struggling with some features, such as blocking lists.

Bluesky is currently in private beta with only invited users being allowed to access the platform as it slowly develops its features and protocol.

