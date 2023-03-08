ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | Meta may fire thousands, ChatGPT meets Slack, and Elon Musk eats his words

March 08, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Meta may fire thousands

Meta may fire thousands of employees in a move that could come as soon as this week, according to Bloomberg News. If the firings take place, the latest round of job losses will take place just a few months after around 11,000 employees were laid off. Meta has remained tight-lipped about any upcoming layoff actions, but the Bloomberg report noted that the potential layoffs could be related to the company’s financial targets.

Other companies that have laid off employees in recent months include Google-parent Alphabet, Microsoft, and Twitter. Recently, Meta has made AI products a major focus and is reorganising its team structures in order to create a single “top level” product group for the same, according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

ChatGPT meets Slack

The cloud-based software company Salesforce that is behind the communication solution Slack has announced the launch of a ChatGPT app for Slack. The app will allow customers to access AI-generated summaries of conversations, use AI-enabled search tools, and help users draft messages quickly.

Companies responsible for developing communication tools and collaborative software are looking to bring AI-powered features to their products so as to simplify administrative tasks. There is also a push among companies to invest in generative AI features and upgrades.

Elon Musk eats his words

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took back his words and publicly apologised to a Twitter employee he taunted when the man reached out publicly to ask if he still had a job at the company. Haraldur Thorleifsson found himself locked out of his system and tweeted at Musk, who asked the employee to disclose what he did at Twitter.

When Thorleifsson did so, Musk made fun of him and implied that he was lying about his disability. Thorleifsson, who has muscular dystrophy, explained in detail how he did his job both before and after Musk’s takeover of Twitter. He also added that he was later fired via email. After Musk was criticised for his comments, he issued an apology and claimed that the employee was considering remaining at Twitter.

