Today’s Cache | LinkedIn’s layoffs; China’s ChatGPT-based arrest; Apple loses copyright argument

May 09, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

LinkedIn’s 700+ layoffs

The job-hunting platform and professional networking site LinkedIn announced that it was cutting 716 jobs, in the latest round of layoffs to hit companies in the tech sector. LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky said that the company would be relying more on external vendors as it tries to streamline its operations and make quicker decisions. LinkedIn’s strategy would in turn open 250 new jobs, he said. Laid off employees will be able to apply for these new roles, according to a company spokesperson.

LinkedIn is also phasing out its InCareers app that caters to China-based users, citing a “challenging” environment.

China arrests man over ChatGPT misuse

A Chinese man was arrested for creating and sharing news articles about a train accident last month that killed nine people. However, the accident in question never took place and the articles spread by the arrested man were generated with the help of the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. The false articles were uploaded on a blogging platform and were clicked thousands of times before authorities zeroed in on the culprit, according to the South China Morning Post.

While ChatGPT use is restricted in China, tools such as virtual private networks (VPNs) help users evade these blocks. Chinese companies are also working on ChatGPT rivals of their own.

Apple loses copyright argument

Apple was unable to persuade the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to act against the security company Corellium, which it claimed had simulated the iOS operating system for profit. Corellium’s software lets users run iOS on their devices, meaning that security researchers can look for vulnerabilities without using an Apple device. Apple claimed this was copyright infringement and sued in 2019. Apple also tried and failed to buy Corellium for around $23 million, according to the court.

Ultimately, the court felt that Corellium’s use of iOS fell under the U.S. copyright doctrine of fair use.