Today’s Cache | LinkedIn’s free verification, NPR to leave Elon Musk’s Twitter, and Italy’s ChatGPT ban could end soon

April 13, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

LinkedIn’s free verification

While Twitter and Meta have rolled out paid verification subscriptions for their users, professional networking platform LinkedIn is planning to offer verification for free and announced three new ways for members to earn a verified status on the site.

Oscar Rodriguez, Vice President, Product Management at LinkedIn promised that every verification feature would be available and free to all users. Eligible users can now verify themselves by submitting a U.S. government-issued ID /phone number via the secure identify platform CLEAR, or get verified through their company-issued email address, or use the Microsoft Entra Verified ID platform.

The programme is not available globally but there are plans to expand it to more companies and employees over time.

NPR to leave Elon Musk’s Twitter

U.S. news outlet National Public Radio (NPR) has announced that it is leaving Twitter over its organisation being labelled as “government funded” by the platform. The company took issue with Twitter implying that it was not “editorially independent,” and said that the claim was false. NPR shared alternate ways to follow its work and coverage off Twitter, even as Twitter CEO Elon Musk defended the move.

Twitter had previously referred to NPR as “state-affiliated media,” which is a label assigned to government-friendly news outlet associated with regimes such as Russia and China.

The BBC was also hit with a “government funded” tag, which it too opposed.

Italy’s ChatGPT ban could end soon

Italy’s ban on the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT could come to an end this month if maker OpenAI complies with a series of measures set down by Italian data protection authority Garante, before April 30.

Garante had previously expressed concern about the privacy of Italian ChatGPT users, and the lack of controls to stop minors from using the chatbot. OpenAI said it was happy to hear the news and confirmed it was eager to work with the regulator to bring the chatbot back to the country.

OpenAI will have to verify users’ ages and launch a campaign to educate people about using its technology.

