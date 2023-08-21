Today’s Cache | Indian AI projects rule GitHub; Android offers more ad privacy settings; Researchers face challenging tech job market

August 21, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

Indian AI projects rule GitHub

Nearly a quarter of all AI-related projects on GitHub originated from India in 2022, according to Stanford’s AI Index Report. The European Union and the United Kingdom came second, followed by the United States. AI publications worldwide more than doubled from two lakhs in 2010 to almost five lakhs in 2021. In terms of journal submissions, China reigns supreme in AI-related research as nine out of ten universities that published the most AI-related papers were from China.

The generative AI boom has seen both U.S. and Chinese firms racing to release large language models (LLMs) and integrate them with the business operations of Big Tech giants. Indian companies such as Zoho also have plans to build an LLM and compete with larger players. However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has stressed on the heavy financial investment required for such projects.

Android offers more ad privacy settings

Android users are being nudged to explore ad privacy settings in their smartphones as Google’s Privacy Sandbox is allowing handset owners to control the amount of information their system collects to show them personalised advertisements. They can also turn off these permissions entirely. The settings control the user’s liked topics, information about their preferences taken from their apps, and data about how such ads are performing with users.

While the beta version of the controls were released in February, the official rollout is still in progress. There is an option for users to block certain ad topics as well. Users are warned by the system that turning off these settings may result in them getting less personalised ads.

Researchers face challenging tech job market

Academic researchers and PhD students face a challenging tech job market as some firms look for unrealistic accomplishments that have little to do with day-to-day job requirements. One example was a post for a research position at NVIDIA, which wanted applicants to show eight published papers at prestigious conferences - on top of knowing machine learning frameworks.

Members of the research and the tech communities were quick to criticise the demand and point out why publishing papers did not guarantee an applicant’s competency for the job in question. However, this is not the only hurdle job hunters face in tech. There are debates surrounding the guidelines for personal websites, a lack of consistency in recruitment processes across companies, and differing expectations when it comes to industry-academic collaborations. While now there are more PhD students making their presence felt in the tech job market, Indian professionals told The Hinduwhat other factors need to improve.

