Today’s Cache | Byju’s may lay off more employees; SoftBank CEO on ChatGPT; IT minister pushes for tech and AI revenue

June 20, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Byju’s may lay off more employees

The Indian edu-tech company Byju’s has plans to fire between 500 and 1,000 employees in an effort to cut costs, Reuters reported, citing an anonymous source. The company has already reduced its job count by 3,000 in the past year. However, Byju’s is yet to officially confirm or deny the layoff allegations.

Previously valued at around $22 billion, the startup which employs about 50,000 employees has seen its valuation drop against the backdrop of a legal case in the U.S. over a loan repayment, and raids by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED).

SoftBank CEO on ChatGPT

Masayoshi Son, CEO of the internet service provider company SoftBank confirmed that he was a “heavy user” of the AI chatbot ChatGPT and that he was in touch with maker OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman. Son said that he chatted with ChatGPT every day. The SoftBank group is set to hold its annual general meeting this week.

Altman has toured countries across the globe, including Japan and India, as he shares his views on AI regulation and innovation with world leaders. However, Japanese and Italian privacy watchdogs have previously warned the company about the way it handles user data.

IT minister pushes for tech and AI revenue

In his virtual address to the annual Conference of the Global Indian Technology Professionals Association, IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar acknowledged the contributions of Indian entrepreneurs and start-ups, saying that the government aimed for technology and the digital economy to make up 20% of the total GDP by 2025 and 2026.

The minister referred to AI as the “kinetic enabler of the digital economy” and said that $150 million had been set aside in the budget to fund three Centres of Excellence under the India AI programme.