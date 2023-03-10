Today’s Cache | Bing’s big one month milestone, Apple woos classical music lovers, and the FBI isn’t playing with crypto

March 10, 2023 03:04 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST

Bing’s big one month milestone

Microsoft announced that in just around a month after the launch of the new AI-powered Bing and Edge, there were over one million people testing the Bing preview and over 100 million daily active Bing users. Chat was a popular feature, with around one third of preview users trying it out on a daily basis, and around 45 million total chats recorded since the new service launched. Apart from rising engagement, Microsoft also noted that people were using the Bing search engine capabilities for more creative use cases, such as generating content.

The news comes after reports of the Bing chatbot unsettling users with angry, distressed, and mischievous responses where it reportedly claimed to be spying on people or verbally attacked users. Microsoft put down interaction limits for those using the chatbot, but has loosened these in the past days.

Apple woos classical music lovers

Those who prefer Bach over Billie Eilish - or those who enjoy both - can look forward to the upcoming release of the Apple Music Classical app, a standalone application for users to listen to their favourite classical music masterpieces. With features such as curated playlists, albums, biographies of composers, and listener guides to help a connoisseur navigate over five million tracks, users with an Apple Music subscription can pre-order the app which is expected to launch on March 28. The app is supported on iPhone models running iOS 15.4 or later versions, though Android users can also expect the app in a few more days.

The Apple Music Classical app will be available in India, but is currently not open to users in China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan.

The FBI isn’t playing around

Play-to-earn crypto games can be a source of relaxation or a risky revenue stream, but hackers have long recognised the potential to use these games to run elaborate scams. A public service announcement by the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned that criminals were making fake gaming apps to steal millions of dollars’ worth of cryptocurrency.

The FBI warned that criminals reached out to victims and encouraged them to create crypto wallets with deposits they could use to play a fraudulent game. The victims were enticed to deposit more money in order to earn game rewards, but the criminals drained their wallets using a malicious programme. They then encouraged the victims to pay more money to get their lost funds back. The FBI warned that those playing crypto-based games should keep their gaming wallets separate from their primary ones in order to reduce the chance of losing all their funds to scammers.