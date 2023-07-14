Today’s Cache | Alphabet shares rise on Bard; FTC investigates OpenAI; AP and OpenAI strike deal

July 14, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

Alphabet shares rise on Bard

As Google released its AI-powered chatbot Bard in Brazil and Europe, parent Alphabet’s shares rose by 4.9%. Bard’s launch in the European Union was stalled due to regulatory hurdles and privacy challenges, but Google said that it had carried out discussions with watchdogs to assuage their concerns. Alphabet shares rose on the back of the generative AI boom this year and increased by around 41% this year against Microsoft’s 42% in the same interval.

While Bard continues to be upgraded, Google was hit with a lawsuit in the U.S. over recent updates to its privacy policy and its data collection methods for training Bard.

FTC investigates OpenAI

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is investigating OpenAI, maker of the viral AI chatbot ChatGPT, to see if the company put consumers at risk by harming their reputations. In a demand for information that is around 20 pages long, the FTC has asked OpenAI to show how it is addressing the risks associated with its AI products and models.

Chatbots like ChatGPT are prone to a phenomenon called hallucination, where they provide seemingly factual answers that are completely nonsensical or false. One prominent example was the case of a legal scholar who was named as a sexual harasser, based on a news source which did not even exist. The use of ChatGPT also reportedly led to a lawyer citing bogus legal cases in his filing.

AP and OpenAI strike deal

The Associated Press (AP) and AI startup OpenAI have come to an agreement for the ChatGPT-maker to use AP’s archive of news up until 1985 while AP may someday use some of OpenAI’s technology for its own product and services. The deal comes at a time when authors, journalists, actors, and other professionals are calling attention to the risks of human job loss due to AI, and the scraping of copyrighted data without compensating their creators.

AP does not currently use generative AI but has other AI-powered workflows to produce a few summaries, generate corporate reports, or help other news organisations access its database.

