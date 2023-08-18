Today’s Cache | AI versus human radiologists; Hollywood writers call for streaming giant regulation; Apple boosts iPhone 15 production in India

August 18, 2023 12:55 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST

AI versus human radiologists

Radiologists who can read and double-check patient scans are in short supply world over, but researchers are looking into the possibility of AI being used to support current professionals and reduce their workload. A report in the Lancet Oncology Journal suggested that AI could help lighten the burden on radiologists and that AI-supported screening detected more possible symptoms of cancer. However, another report by researchers from MIT and the Harvard Medical School revealed that AI could affect doctors’ diagnoses and cause trust issues in human professionals.

When asked about AI-enabled radiology and scans, Indian doctors shared that the technology was already in use but said that human supervision was still necessary. But while AI can save doctors’ time and prevent patients from having to come in for repeat scans, AI models are not equipped with patients’ medical history - meaning that human doctors are still an essential part of the equation.

Hollywood writers call for streaming giant regulation

The Writers Guild of America (WGA), which is currently on strike, has called for U.S. regulators to look into streaming giants such as Amazon, Disney, and Netflix. Striking members claimed that these platforms were hurting competition in the sector and raising prices for customers while keeping down workers’ wages.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan has earlier addressed the same issues in a podcast, warning that there were red flags such as rising subscription prices but falling compensation rates and a decline in content quality. The WGA was recently joined in its strike by the SAG-AFTRA actors union. Striking members are also concerned about the impact of generative AI technology on their jobs and identity rights.

Apple boosts iPhone 15 production in India

Apple is working to manufacture a larger share of its upcoming iPhone 15 smartphones in India as it looks to diversify its production bases and shift away from relying heavily on China. Within India, the iPhone 15 is being made at the Foxconn Technology Group Plant in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur, reported Bloomberg. India’s iPhone output used to be far behind that of China, but Apple is reportedly working to bridge this difference and increase India’s production speed and numbers.

India is not only a potential manufacturing base for the premium gadget maker, but also a market opportunity. Apple’s first retail stores in India opened this year and CEO Tim Cook has repeatedly stressed on the growing importance of Apple device sales in economies like India, which have spiked in recent years despite the premium price tag.