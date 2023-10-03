Today’s Cache | AI prompt engineers on the rise; Government agencies target rivals with spyware; Microsoft CEO slams Google’s dominance

October 03, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

AI prompt engineers on the rise

The generative AI boom of 2023 has opened up a new job avenue which is still finding its identity: the post of an AI prompt engineer. Large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT as well as other programs which integrate generative AI tools require precise and succinct prompts in order to deliver accurate text, images, or other forms of media without delay and distortions. For that reason, the role of software engineers is evolving to include AI prompt engineering. However, the qualifications required for these posts are still vague; experts are divided as to whether linguistics is enough for the job, or if programming expertise is required as well.

The job role is seeing increasing demand in India as generative AI becomes an integral part of more business operations. Areas where AI prompt engineers are required include customer service and engagement, content creation, drug discovery, autonomous vehicles, quality control and financial analysis.

Government agencies target rivals with spyware

After Cytrox’s Predator spyware was used to target former Egyptian MP Ahmed Eltantawy via SMS and WhatsApp links, Apple released an update to fix the bug used in the attack but the incident has ignited discussions about government-affiliated bodies using spyware to sabotage their political opponents. According to Citizen Lab, Egypt is a known customer of Cytrox’s Predator spyware.

Meanwhile, probing the impact of the Pegasus Project in 2021 revealed that more than 50,000 phone numbers in 50 countries could have been targets of spyware. Victims’ locations included India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Many of those targeted were journalists, activists, or political dissidents. However, the implicated governments have either denied their involvement in these operations or refused to respond to questions. In turn, mobile operating system makers are trying to bolster their products with more spyware protections.

Microsoft CEO slams Google’s dominance

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella criticised rival Big Tech company Google during the latter’s antitrust trial in Washington DC. Nadella said that Google used unfair tactics in order to dominate the search engine market and this in turn affected the performance of the Microsoft-powered Bing search engine. Like several other Google rivals, Nadella said that Google’s dominance was established by agreements which allowed it to push its browser as the default on smartphone and PC devices.

An antitrust case involving Microsoft in the 1990s helped Google break into the search engine scene and capture more of the internet market share. Both companies are now trying to infuse their products with generative AI features and tools in a bid to draw in both personal and enterprise users. Google has defended its dominant market position by claiming that users chose its products because they were the best in the market.

