Today’s Cache | AI in courtrooms; Risks of AI browser extensions; India smartphone shipments fall

May 05, 2023 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

AI in courtrooms

AI chatbots such as ChatGPT have entered the courtrooms of countries like India and Columbia, as more judges turn to these language models to obtain another perspective when deciding on rulings. An Indian High Court judge even said that while AI could not replace judges, it could help in the judicial process.

However, researchers have warned that chatbots are prone to hallucination, or generating logical answers that are completely false and filled with errors. They have also pointed out that judges may not understand the technology underlying AI chatbots or verify answers before including them in rulings. Tests carried out using ChatGPT also reportedly showed that the chatbot was not entirely proficient when it came to answering legal queries.

Risks of AI browser extensions

A spike in the launch of AI-powered digital products and apps has triggered public interest in AI browser extensions and what they can do for internet users. However, Meta in its security report for Q1 2023, has warned that adding AI browser extensions without due diligence can come with cybersecurity risks.

Security analysts uncovered roughly 10 malware families pretending to be the AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, with some of these available on web stores. Furthermore, over 1,000 URLs that promised ChatGPT functions have been blocked. The social media giant said that these URLs were co-opting services from Meta, LinkedIn, Chrome, Edge, Brave, Firefox, Dropbox, and Meg to distribute malicious links.

India smartphone shipments fall

Smartphone market shipments in India saw a 21% fall in the quarter ending in March when compared to 2022, according to CyberMedia Research (CMR). Zooming out, the handset market declined by 20% year-over-year (YoY).

On the other hand, there were 34 new 5G smartphone launches in Q1 2023 and in the 5G sub-segment, shipments rose by 14% YoY. The leader here was Samsung with a 23% market share, while the runner-up was Apple with a 17% share. While affordable, value-for-money, and premium smartphone segments saw a decline, the super-premium and Uber premium segments recorded significant growth rates.