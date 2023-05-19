ADVERTISEMENT

Today’s Cache | a ChatGPT app, more Meta layoffs, Twitter vs Microsoft

May 19, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

ChatGPT app launched for iPhones

iPhone and iPad users in the U.S. will be able to use ChatGPT as an app on their devices, even as maker OpenAI promised that the update would be rolled out to users of Android devices as well as people in other countries in the coming weeks. User history will be synced across devices, but the ChatGPT app will be ad-free.

The release of the research version of ChatGPT triggered a phenomenal spike in apps, including fraudulent applications, that claimed to offer AI chatbot capabilities or said they were built on ChatGPT technology. However, there are concerns that OpenAI’s delay in releasing an app may have driven many users to less reliable platforms.

Meta confirms upcoming layoffs

Meta employees learned that the next round of layoffs will take place next week, reported the Vox outlet. Meta president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, confirmed the news and said that it would affect many employees in the business organisations of Meta.

Last month, Meta slashed around 4,000 technical roles as part of its drive for an efficient 2023. CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously warned that layoffs could be expected in late April and late May. The social media giant cut around 11,000 jobs late last year.

Twitter demands Microsoft data audit

Twitter owner Elon Musk’s lawyer has sent a letter to Microsoft, alleging that the software maker took large volumes of data from Twitter and misused it. Musk had earlier claimed that Microsoft and ChatGPT maker OpenAI had “illegally” used Twitter data to build AI models. Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro demanded an audit, stating that Microsoft had retrieved over 26 billion tweets last year. Microsoft has responded, saying that it will review the letter before taking action.

Musk has on several occasions expressed concerns about AI technology and the business model of OpenAI, which he left several years ago.

