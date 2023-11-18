November 18, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi has “withheld assent” for certain Bills passed by the Legislative Assembly, and has not “returned” them to the legislature or to the government for “reconsideration”, according to official sources. Technically, therefore, these Bills cannot be “readopted” by the House, as was done when the Governor “returned” the NEET Exemption Bill last February, and a Bill seeking to ban online gambling in March.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to move a resolution on the Bills at Saturday’s Special Session of the House, explaining the government’s reasoning that enacting these Bills is inevitable, sources said. The House resolution, along with the “re-enacted” Bills, could then be sent to the Raj Bhavan, they added. Most of the Bills for which the Governor had “withheld assent” are related to a proposal to amend the statutes of certain State universities to enable the Chief Minister to take over the role of Chancellor, replacing the Governor. Under Article 200 of the Constitution, the Governor is empowered to “grant assent”, “withhold assent”, or “reserve” a Bill for consideration by the President. A fourth option is to “return” the Bill, “requesting reconsideration by the House”. Noting that Governors generally do not exercise the option of “withholding assent”, former Lok Sabha Secretary-General P.D.T. Achary told The Hindu that the only option for the State government is to challenge such an action in the Supreme Court.

“Usually, the Governor can withhold assent to a Bill at the behest of the government, when for some reason it does not want the legislation to be enacted after the Bill is sent to Raj Bhavan,” he said. Asked if a legislative response was possible, he replied in the negative, arguing that it would not serve any purpose when the Governor had already withheld assent. Mr. Achary was of the opinion that withholding assent to a Bill by the Governor, an appointee of the President, neutralises the entire legislative exercise by an elected legislature enjoying the support of the people.

When a Bill which is returned for reconsideration is “readopted” by the House and sent back to the Governor, the latter has no choice but to affirmatively act on it. Earlier in April, Mr. Ravi had contended that if a Governor “withholds assent” to a Bill, it means that the “Bill is dead”. He recalled that withholding assent has been defined by the Supreme Court as “the Bill falling through”, implying that the Bill is dead. “It is a decent language used instead of the word ‘reject’. When you say ‘withhold’, the Bill is dead,” he had argued. Sources indicated that after the government recently moved the top court, accusing the Governor of sitting on Bills, the Raj Bhavan then conveyed that he had “withheld assent” for the Bills. On November 10, the Supreme Court had said that the “constitutional deadlock” created by Mr. Ravi’s failure to give assent to 12 crucial Bills passed by the State Legislature was a “serious concern.” Opposition-ruled States including Tamil Nadu and Punjab had approached the Supreme Court seeking a timeframe by which a Governor has to either return or grant assent to Bills passed by the Legislature.

