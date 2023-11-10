‘Thug Life’ title reveal, ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ review

November 10, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Rashmika Mandanna responds to viral deepfake; flags AI misuse

Actor Rashmika Mandanna called for urgent and collective action after a ‘deepfake’ video of the star was widely circulated online. Deefakes are AI-generated media that replace a person’s likeness with that of another. Often convincing in appearance, they are created to spread misinformation or malign individuals.

“Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused,” Mandanna said in a post. Amitabh Bachchan, Naga Chaitanya, Mrunal Thakur and others demanded legal action. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology sent notices to social media intermediaries, reminding them that impersonation online is illegal.

>> SAG-AFTRA reaches tentative agreement with Hollywood studios to end strike

In a breakthrough, the actors’ union reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios to resolve the strikes that rocked the entertainment industry. The union said negotiators had reached a preliminary deal on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘Yodha’ postponed to March next year, avoids clash with ‘Merry Christmas’

Remake of Basu Chatterjee’s cult classic ‘Ek Ruka Hua Faisla’ in the works

Sanya Malhotra’s ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ Hindi remake to premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival

Zeenat Aman to make a comeback with ‘Bun Tikki’; undergoes surgery for eye condition ptosis

Hrithik Roshan to have a cameo in ‘Tiger 3’?

Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Mr And Mrs Mahi’ to release in April 2024

Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award to be conferred on Michael Douglas at IFFI 2023

Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Joram’ to release on December 8

Pankaj Tripathi’s ‘Kadak Singh’ to release directly on ZEE5

Rajkummar Rao-starrer ‘Sri’ to release in May

Akshay Kumar’s first look from Singham Again out

Hollywood

Acclaimed series ‘The Bear’ renewed for a third season at FX

‘Venom 3’ gets a new release date

Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich to star in A24’s horror film ‘Opus’

First look from ‘The Boys’ season four out

Patrick Dempsey is People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2023

‘The Longest Yard’ reboot in development at Paramount Pictures

Marvel’s ‘Echo’ series gets premiere date on Disney+Hotstar

‘Superman and Lois’ to end with season 4

Disney delays next ‘Deadpool’ movie, ‘Blade’ and more in post-strike shuffle

Regional cinema

‘Thug Life’ is the title of Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam’s ‘KH234’

Dhanush to play Ilaiyaraaja in legendary composer’s biopic

Dhanush-Arun Matheswaran’s ‘Captain Miller’ to release on Pongal 2024

Actor Amala Paul marries boyfriend Jagat Desai

Arya’s horror series ‘The Village’ gets a release date

Jeethu Joseph’s film ‘Nunakuzhi’ with Basil Joseph goes on floors

Nandamuri Balakrishna teams up with Bobby Kolli for ‘NBK 109’

Jai, Aishwarya Rajesh, JD Chakravarthy’s film with Gopi Nainar titled ‘Karuppar Nagaram’

Mammootty and Jyotika’s ‘Kaathal: The Core’ to release on November 23

Mohanlal’s 3D fantasy film ‘Barroz’ gets a release date

Trailers

Trailer for Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies brims with teen romance and rebellion

Vicky Kaushal inspires as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the trailer for Sam Bahadur

R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon lead a spirited great Indian rescue in the trailer for The Railway Men

The Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B) trailer sets up a violent and intense finish

Asif Ali is an artist haunted by his own creation in the trailer for A Ranjith Cinema

Ravi Teja is unstoppable in the trailer for Eagle

New in streaming

New on Netflix : David Fincher’s The Killer, Sylvester Stallone documentary Sly, All the Light We Cannot See series adaptation and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Season 4 of For All Mankind, 10-episode Apple Original series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week : Ishaan Khatter-led war film Pippa, the BTS: Yet to Come Concert movie, Vikram Prabhu-starrer Pulikkuthi Pandi and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in November : Sushmita Sen-starrer Aarya 3, action thriller series Vigilante, The Santa Clauses Season 2, and more

New K-dramas to watch this November: Park Eun-bin-starrer Castaway Diva, Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung’s My Demon and more

Essential reading

1) Karthik Subbaraj: ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ is my tribute to Clint Eastwood and Satyajit Ray

>> The director talks about his sequel to ‘Jigarthanda’, his cinematic influences and working with actors who are also filmmakers

2) Why ‘Jigarthanda DoubleX’ matters: Raghava Lawrence, SJ Suryah on their Tamil film

>> The filmmakers/actors discuss their work in the Karthik Subbaraj-directorial, fan hysteria in Tamil cinema and more

3) Interview with Susanna White, director of ‘The Buccaneers’

>> The filmmaker speaks about the upcoming Apple TV+ show, and what drew her to Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel

4) Ishaan Khatter and team on ‘Pippa’: Patriotism is not about hating somebody else

>> The actor along with Soni Razdan and director Raja Krishna Menon chats about about his new war film

5) Arunraja Kamaraj on his directorial series ‘Label,’ and fighting discrimination with cinema

>> The multi-hyphenate on his web debut and why the idea of the project is to break stereotypes

6) Why Kannada celluloid needs more local stories

>> Except the three Shettys — Rakshit, Raj and Rishab — other regions of the State lack a solid representation of the Dakshina Kannada culture in Kannada films

7) Director Raju Murugan on Karthi’s 25th film ‘Japan’

>> The filmmaker on how his latest feature, a heist film about a ‘pan-India thief’, is representative of today’s society

8) The empathetic gaze of Goutam Ghose

>> The veteran filmmaker on his upcoming projects and why the space for the poor and the marginalised is shrinking in our films

9) Cinematographer Advaitha Gurumurthy on ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’

>> He opens up on the challenges of shooting an epic love story, working with director Hemanth M Rao, and what to expect from ‘Side B’

10) ‘Loki’ costume designer Christine Wada: ‘The 1890s was a design dream’

>> Wada discusses styling the second season of ‘Loki’, which involved reviving the ruffled shirt from the 1970s

11) MAMI 2023 closing ceremony highlights: ‘Against The Tide’, ‘Agra’ win honours

>> Sarvnik Kaur’s documentary on the Koli fishing community in Mumbai clinched the top Golden Gateway award at the festival

12) The evolution of female sexuality in Bollywood over the years

>> Recent portrayals of female desire in Hindi films raise concerns about oversimplification and the potential for regression

13) How Bollywood has depicted the festival of Diwali over the years

>> Homecoming, in its various iterations, has remained the dominant Diwali theme in most Hindi movies

What to watch

1) ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ is Karthik Subbaraj’s heartfelt, most political film that dazzles with duality

Read the full review here

2) Low on stakes, ‘The Marvels’ hits a much-needed soft reboot button for the MCU

Read the full review here

3) ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ is a thrilling, visually rich tale

Read the full review here

4) Ishaan Khatter steers bumpy war film ‘Pippa’

Read the full review here

5) Karthi’s ‘Japan’ is uninspired, dull and lengthy

Read the full review here

6) ‘The Buccaneers’ is frothy, frivolous, feminist, fashionable and fabulous

Read the full review here

7) Mark Ruffalo and team cannot save atonal period piece ‘All the Light We Cannot See’

Read the full review here

8) ‘Rainbow Rishta’ is a heart-warming, feel-good take on queer love

Read the full review here

9) A whistle-stop tour of Sylvester Stallone’s greatest successes in ‘Sly’

Read the full review here

10) Daisy Ridley’s invested performance is let down in ‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’

Read the full review here

11) A slimmer, stronger sophomore outing in ‘Invincible’ Season 2 Part 1

Read the full review here

12) Jodie Foster and Annette Bening deliver knockout performances in ‘Nyad’

Read the full review here

13) Wrestling drama ‘Garadi’ is outdated and bland

Read the full review here

14) ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert movie is filled with timeless moments

Read the full review here

15) ‘Vela’ fails to make use of its intriguing premise

Read the full review here

