February 19, 2024 01:18 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday exhorted the BJP cadre to keep their nose to the grindstone for the next 100 days to win the confidence of voters for a third successive term. Addressing the BJP’s National Council meeting in the party’s New Delhi headquarters, Mr. Modi said that it was imperative that the BJP be elected back to power as the next five years were crucial for the progress of the country.

“I am not someone who lives for his own happiness. I am advocating for a third term for the BJP not for political gains, but for the benefit of India. My efforts are dedicated to the people of India. The dreams of Indians are my commitments,” Mr. Modi said adding, “We have to take a big leap towards ‘Viksit Bharat’[Developed India]. The first imperative is to ensure the return of the BJP to power in strong numbers”.

The Prime Minister noted that completing 10 years of unblemished governance while pulling 25 crore people out of poverty was no ordinary feat. “A senior leader once told me I had done enough as PM and CM, I should rest. But I am working for rashtraniti, not rajneeti,” he said.

Mr. Modi claimed that he was the first Prime Minister to raise the issue of toilets and speak about dignity for women from the Red Fort. He also addressed the talk of a North-South divide in party support that broke out just after the BJP swept the Hindi-speaking States of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh in the recent Assembly polls, and the Congress swept Telangana. Mr. Modi, however, claimed that the BJP was the only party that was devoted to the ideals of “Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat”.

“India’s relations with countries across the world have grown, especially with Arab countries, so much so that five Arab countries have conferred their highest civilian honour on me, as a representative of 1.4 billion Indians,” he said. Pointing to the invitations for bilateral visits he has received for dates beyond the poll cycle, he said they proved that “duniya main bhi sab jaante hain ki aayega toh Modi hi (everyone in the wider world also knows about the inevitability of Modi’s return)”. India goes to the polls in April-May this year.

