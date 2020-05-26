26 May 2020 16:43 IST

1. Coronavirus | Latest numbers

The number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 144758 with the death toll at 4170. India’s single-day spike continued its trend for the seventh day on Monday with over 6,900 new COVID-19 cases being reported along with more than 150 deaths.



2. Coronavirus | WHO suspends clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine over safety concerns

The World Health Organization said on Monday that it had “temporarily” suspended clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a potential treatment for COVID-19 being carried out across a range of countries as a precautionary measure. India’s ICMR continues to advocate the drug as a prophylaxis and a pilot project was also authorised for its use in the Dharavi area in Mumbai.

3. Rail Bhavan to shut down for 2nd time in fortnight on Tuesday and Wednesday

An employee of the Rail Bhavan tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, leading to the closure of all offices of the Railways Ministry for the next two days, the second time in less than a fortnight. A fourth-grade multitasking staffer who attended office till last Tuesday is the fifth COVID-19 case detected in the building in less than two weeks. Nine of his contacts at Rail Bhavan have been sent to home quarantine, officials said.

4. Over 500 flights take-off on Day 1; followup on day 2 - Tuesday

(Passengers arriving at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday).

Airlines ferried more than 39,000 passengers aboard 532 flights on Monday -- the day domestic air travel resumed after a gap of two months. But, a large number of passengers had a bitter experience as airlines were forced to cancel half of the flights they had planned hours before take-off due to poor coordination between the Centre and the States.

5. South Koreans to wear masks on transit, flights from today

South Koreans will be required to wear masks when using public transportation and taxis nationwide starting Tuesday as health authorities look for more ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus as people increase their public activities.

6. Toyota to resume manufacturing operations from today

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday said it will resume manufacturing operations at its Bidadi (Karnataka) plant from Tuesday. After weeks of lockdown and partial lifting of restrictions across the country, the company will re-start production at the facility from May 26 in a phased manner, in concurrence with the directives of both, the state and the central governments, TKM said in a statement.

7. Bhubaneswar city bus service to resume from today

After almost a gap of two months, the city bus service will resume operation in Odisha's state capital from Tuesday, officials said. The "Mobus" service run by Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) will resume from Tuesday, an official said.

8. COVID-19 | Colombo to reopen some hotels, restaurants from today

Some hotels and restaurants will be allowed to reopen from Tuesday in Colombo, one of the hotspots for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka, as the country is set to ease the nationwide lockdown by limiting the curfew hours, among other relaxations. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday said that Sri Lanka will ease the coronavirus lockdown restrictions from May 26, including limiting the curfew hours from 10.00 pm to 4.00 am.

9. Bayern coach Flick bemoans lack of fans at 'special' Dortmund clash

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick says the absence of spectators for Tuesday's top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash at Borussia Dortmund will be a "missing factor". Reigning champions Bayern thrashed second-placed Dortmund 4-0 last November in front of 75,000 fans at the Allianz Arena.

