Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim begins 3-day visit to India

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s three-day visit to India will pave way for charting a multi-sectoral cooperation agenda between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Ibrahim, to be accompanied by a high-level delegation, begins the visit on August 19. It would be his first visit to India as the Prime Minister.

Next round of India-Aus comprehensive FTA talks: substantial progress likely

Chief negotiators of India and Australia will begin the next round of talks for the comprehensive free trade agreement from August 19 in Sydney, where both sides are likely to close negotiations on several chapters of the pact, an official said.

MUDA scam: Senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi, Kapil Sibal to meet Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

As Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted permission to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the MUDA site allotment scam, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal will arrive in Bengaluru on August 19, sources in the CM’s office said.

Odisha alerts all district collectors as IMD warns of more rainfall till August 20

With the low pressure area over Bay of Bengal intensifying and the IMD forecasting heavy downpour in parts of Odisha till August 20, the State Government put all the 30 districts on alert to deal with any possible flood-like situation or water-logging. The India Meteorological Department, in its evening bulletin, said that the low pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas along the Bangladesh-West Bengal coasts is likely to move north-northwestwards and become a well-marked low pressure area over Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal by August 19.

Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba begins 5-day visit to India

Nepal Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba arrived in New Delhi on August 18 on a five-day visit with an aim to carry out a comprehensive review of the bilateral ties. Deuba is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on August 19.

Blinken is back in the Middle East to press for the conclusion of an Israel-Hamas ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun his ninth diplomatic mission to the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, with hopes for the quick conclusion of a ceasefire agreement hanging in the balance. Before another high-level meeting of ceasefire negotiators in Cairo later this week, Blinken arrived in Israel to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and President Issac Herzog on August 19.

Thousands of activists expected in Chicago for Democratic convention to call for Gaza ceasefire

The Democratic National Convention kicks off on August 19, with delegates and officials descending on Chicago after a wild few weeks that saw the party switch out its nominee, upending what had already been an unprecedented campaign year.

