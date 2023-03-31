March 31, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST

1. Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-President charged with crime

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defence lawyers said on Thursday, making him the first former U.S. President to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.

2. At least 14 dead after floor of Indore temple collapses

At least 14 devotees, ten of them women, were killed when the roof of a stepwell at a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore collapsed on Thursday morning. Among the 19 others who were rescued alive following the mishap, some are said to be in critical condition.

3. Ram Navami violence in Howrah, Vadodara

Violence erupted in parts of Howrah district of West Bengal on Thursday over Ram Navami celebrations. Several vehicles were attacked and set on fire in Kazipara area.

4. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to chair review meeting on COVID-19 situation on Friday

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation at 12 p.m. on Friday.

5. Delhi court judgement on bail plea of Manish Sisodia on Friday 4 pm

A Delhi Court said it would pronounce its order on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in a CBI case for the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy on Friday at 4 PM.

6. Shraddha murder case | Saket Court to hear arguments on charge on behalf of accused Aftab Amin Poonawala

The Saket Court is providing the last opportunity to accused Aftab Amin Poonawala to respond to the Delhi Police arguments that he murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on Friday, as he has changed his counsel three times.

7. Second G20 Sherpa’s meeting under India’s G20 Presidency, chaired by India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant

The second G20 Sherpas meeting under India’s G20 Presidency is currently underway till Sunday in Kumarakom in Kerala, chaired by India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, witnessing the participation of over 120 delegates.

8. Kerala Lokayukta to pronounce verdict on nepotism case against CM and Council of Ministers

The political temperature in Kerala is set to rise with the Kerala Lok Ayukta scheduled to pass its verdict on a high-profile nepotism complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday.

9. Union Minister Piyush Goyal to release Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28

India will unveil its much-awaited new Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28 on Friday, with a view to boost exports amid slowing global trade. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will announce the foreign trade policy.

10. Rajnath Singh to attend the ‘Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023’ at Bhopal

The ‘Combined Commanders’ meeting is underway at Bhopal with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to review preparedness and discuss future security challenges as insecurities in the immediate environment refuse to die down.

11. Kerala High Court will again hear the matter of ‘Operation Arikomban’

The Kerala High Court on Friday will hear pleas challenging the suspension ‘Operation Arikomban’, a mission to catch Arikomban, a wild elephant that lives in a residential area.

12. Madras High Court hearing on OPS vs EPS

The Madras High Court will hear the appeal petition filed by former CM O Panneerselvam against the single judge order over the AIADMK case on Friday. The Madras High Court dismissed the interim applications filed by former AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and a few of his colleagues against the resolutions of the July 11, 2022 general council meeting and the consequent general secretary election.

13. Ruling parties in Nepal fail to reach consensus on power-sharing deal, Cabinet expansion likely on Friday

Nepal’s 10-party ruling alliance on Thursday failed to reach a consensus on the power-sharing deal, causing yet another delay in the expansion of the Cabinet led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”.

14. IPL 2023 | Mentor vs Mentee: It’s Dhoni vs Hardik as both teams fret on ‘Impact Players’

Hardik Pandya’s youthful leadership template will meet its match in Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s time-tested improvisations as defending champions Gujarat Titans clash with eternal title contenders Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League opener in Ahmedabad on Friday.