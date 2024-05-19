Lok Sabha polls 2024: Voting for 5th phase in 49 seats

Polling will be held on May 20 in 49 constituencies in six States and two Union Territories in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Over 8.95 crore people, including 4.26 crore females and 5,409 third-gender electors, are eligible to vote in this round and 9.47 lakh polling officials have been deployed across 94,732 polling stations. Among the seats going to polls, 13 are in Maharashtra, 14 in Uttar Pradesh, seven in West Bengal, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, five in Odisha, one in J-K and the lone seat in Ladakh. This round covers the least number of seats (49) in the seven-phase elections.

Supreme Court to hear plea against new criminal laws passed by Parliament

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a petition challenging the enactment of three new laws that seek to overhaul India’s penal codes claiming that they suffer from many “defects and discrepancies”. A vacation bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal is likely to hear the matter.

3,300 CISF contingent to take full charge of Parliament security; CRPF exits

More than 3,300 CISF personnel will take over the complete counterterrorism and anti-sabotage security duties at the Parliament complex from May 20 following the withdrawal of over 1,400 CRPF staff from the country’s most important symbol of democracy, official sources said.

PM Modi arrives in Odisha to address poll rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on a two-day visit to campaign for the BJP in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State. Modi is scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar around 7.25 am on May 20 for Puri and visit Sri Jagannath temple there. Modi will hold a roadshow in the pilgrim town in the morning, a State BJP leader said.

As EC grants permission, Telangana Cabinet to hold meeting

The Telangana Government will hold its cabinet meeting in Hyderabad on May 20 as the Election Commission has given its permission, after previously denying sanction for the meeting that was to be held on Saturday, official sources said. Though it was scheduled for Saturday, the meeting could not be held as the EC did not give its nod in view of the poll code.

Key Antarctica meetings begin in Kochi, under shadow of Ukraine conflict

The 46th Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting begins in Kochi on May 20 under the shadow of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, an issue that has been affecting the discussions for the past two years. The 10-day deliberations among signatory nations to the Antarctic Treaty are expected to focus on collaboration between parties on research and exchanging information on plans for sustainable management of resources in the icy continent.

Prachanda set to seek Vote of Confidence for fourth time

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is set to seek vote of confidence from the House of Representatives on May 20 amidst obstruction of the Parliament proceedings by the opposition Nepali Congress.

Taiwan’s new president to extend goodwill to China in inauguration speech

Taiwan’s next president Lai Ching-te will express “concrete” goodwill towards China in his inauguration speech on May 20, and call for both sides of the Taiwan Strait to pursue peace, according to a senior official briefed on the matter.

WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange faces U.S. extradition judgment day

A British court could give a final decision on May 20 on whether WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States over the mass leak of secret U.S. documents, the culmination of 13 years of legal battles and detentions.

S.Africa top court to rule on Zuma election ban

South Africa’s graft-tainted former president Jacob Zuma on May 20 will learn whether he can legally be barred from standing as a candidate in the country’s May 29 general election. The decision by the Constitutional Court could have deep implications on the result of the imminent vote, and observers fear violent unrest if the decision goes against Zuma.

Indian junior hockey team gears up for Europe tour

The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey team is all set to begin their tour of Europe on May 20 as part of their preparation for the upcoming international season. With matches scheduled on May 20, May 22, May 23, May 28 and May 29, the players will look to make the best use of the opportunity to hone their skills.