Kejriwal says he will lead AAP leaders to BJP office on Sunday; dares PM Modi to get them arrested

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on Sunday “so that the prime minister can send anyone he wishes to jail”. Delhi Minister Atishi alleged on Saturday that the city police arrested Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar at the same time his anticipatory bail plea was being heard in court. Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, officials said. Atishi said, “Even they knew that their case was weak and if the case was heard, Bibhav Kumar would get bail. That is why tomorrow (Sunday) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will lead all AAP leaders and to the BJP headquarters and court arrest.”

PM Modi to arrive in Odisha on Sunday on two-day visit: State BJP chief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a two-day visit to Odisha from Sunday, state BJP chief Manmohan Samal has said. Upon his arrival on Sunday evening, PM Modi will convene a meeting with state BJP leaders in Bhubaneswar and spend the night in the city, Samal added. The following day, he is slated to visit the revered Jagannath Temple and participate in a roadshow. Additionally, the Prime Minister will address election rallies in Angul and Cuttack, he said.

Writer Ruskin Bond turns 90 on Sunday

Old writers never die, they simply go out of print, says India’s storyteller through the decades Ruskin Bond as he turns 90 on Sunday, adding with his famed self-deprecating wit that 99% of his tribe are forgotten in the long run.

Banking industry doyen N. Vaghul dies at 88; last rites on Sunday

Veteran banker N Vaghul, who led the transformation of ICICI into a private sector lender, died on Saturday afternoon due to health complications. He was 88. The last rites of Vaghul are expected to be held in Chennai on Sunday, according to sources. Vaghul was honoured with the country’s third highest civilian award Padma Bhushan in 2010.

Sri Lankan government’s celebration of victory in civil war to take place on Sunday

Sri Lanka on Saturday marked the 15th anniversary of the end of the armed separatist campaign with Tamils holding a series of events throughout the former conflict zone in the north and east regions to remember their dear ones killed in the clashes. However, in many areas, police and the government troops were accused of attempting to disrupt the memorial events. the government’s celebration of the victory in the war is to take place on Sunday with the participation of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the war memorial near parliament in Colombo.

Satwik-Chirag pair enters Thailand Open final

In the final on Sunday, the world number three Indian duo, the top seeds in this tournament, will be up against the Chinese pair of Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi, who defeated Kim Gi Jung and Kim Sa Rang of South Korea 21-19 21-18 in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Sunrisers aiming for second spot in IPL points table with win over Punjab Kings

High on confidence after making their first playoffs in three years, Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim for a second-place finish in the IPL points table when they take on Punjab Kings in their final league game in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Rajasthan aim to snap losing streak and secure No 2 spot against table toppers KKR

Rajasthan Royals will be desperate to snap their four-match losing streak and finish in the top two when they meet table toppers Kolkata Knight Riders in an important IPL game in Guwahati on Sunday.