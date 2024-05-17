PM Modi, Rahul to address rallies in Delhi on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his first rally for BJP in the national capital on Saturday at Yamuna Khadar in northeast Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting at the Ramlila ground in northwest Delhi’s Ashok Vihar on the same day. In view of PM Modi’s rally, the local police has beefed up security near the rally ground and slated a deployment of a 2,000-personnel strong force on the day. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, along with other senior officers on Friday visited the northeast district and took stock of the security arrangements.

Rajasthan Speaker to inaugurate ‘Vidhan Sabha Jandarshan’ programme on Saturday

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani will inaugurate the ‘Vidhan Sabha Jandarshan’ programme on Saturday, an initiative under which common people will now be able to visit the Assembly.

Rajasthan High Court stays anti-encroachment drive in Jalore

The Rajasthan High Court on Friday stayed an anti-encroachment drive in a village in Jalore district after petitioners submitted their land deeds, reversing its May 7 directions to remove structures from a 35-acre piece of pasture land there. Local MLA Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit also met Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday and spoke to him regarding this issue. He also issued an order to suspend the anti-encroachment drive till Saturday.

Slovak PM underwent another operation, remains in serious condition

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has undergone another operation two days after being shot multiple times and remains in serious condition, officials said on Friday. Prosecutors have told police not to publicly identify the suspect or release other details about the case. The suspect’s detention will be reviewed at a hearing on Saturday at Slovakia’s Specialized Criminal Court in Pezinok, outside the capital Bratislava.

NSE, BSE to conduct special trading session on Saturday to test preparedness for disruptions

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will conduct a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness for handling major disruptions at the primary site.

IPL-17: RCB vs CSK: It’s make or break for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings

A washout on Saturday will take CSK through to the playoffs, while RCB will need to win by at least 18 runs or chase the target with about 11 balls to spare.

