April 29, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST

Supreme Court to continue hearing Delhi CM’s plea against ED arrest

The Supreme Court, on April 30, will continue hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by the ED in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam.

Repolling in six polling stations in Outer Manipur

Repolling will be held in six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 30, officials said. The repolling was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station, and voting could not be completed at another due to “threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants”, they said.

PM Modi to address poll rally in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a poll rally at Alladurg in Sangareddy district of Telangana on April 30, BJP sources said. This is Modi’s second meeting in the State after the announcement of polls.

Jharkhand suspends classes till grade 8 amid sweltering heat

The Jharkhand government has suspended classes up to grade 8 from April 30 in the wake of the sweltering heat across the State. Classes 9 to 12 will function from 7am to 11.30 am, excluding prayer meetings, sports and other activities, an official said.

AAP’s Gopal Rai to embark on two-day election campaign in Gujarat

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai will embark on a two-day tour of Gujarat to campaign for AAP candidates in the State. During his two-day tour beginning on April 30, he will hold roadshows, ‘jan sabhas’ and interactions with party workers.

World T20: National selectors to meet in Ahmedabad

The national selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar will meet BCCI secretary Jay Shah in Ahmedabad on April 30 to finalise the 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup in the Americas but the official announcement might happen a day later.

First phase of inaugural National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 set to commence in Ranchi

The National Women’s Hockey League 2024-2025 is set to make its grand debut on April 30, promising display of talent and teamwork as India’s top state teams converge in Ranchi, Jharkhand, for the maiden edition.

Hima, Toor among top draws in IGP, Nayana vs Shalii rivalry expected

Rivalry between Uttar Pradesh’s World U20 long jump silver medalist Shaili Singh and Kerala’s Asian medallist Nayana James is expected to grab spotlight at the Indian Grand Prix 1 one-day event at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on April 30. Star sprinter Hima Das will also return to action after a disciplinary panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency gave the green light to her following a hearing last month.

