April 28, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

Supreme Court to hear Kejriwal’s plea against arrest in money laundering case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on April 29 a plea by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged Excise policy scam. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta is likely to hear the matter.

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita denied permission to meet Delhi CM in jail, say AAP sources

The Tihar jail administration has denied permission for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita to meet him on April 29, an AAP source said. “Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission. The jail administration has not cited any reason for denying the permission,” a party source said.

West Bengal moves Supreme Court against Calcutta High Court order directing CBI probe into Sandeshkhali violence

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court order which directed a CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta is likely to hear the matter.

Stage set for LS poll nominations in Delhi

Political parties in the national capital are gearing up for the nomination process for the seven Lok Sabha seats, set to begin from April 29.

ED summons AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan again

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has been asked by the Enforcement Directorate to depose again in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship, officials sources said. The MLA has been asked to appear on April 29 and continue with the recording of his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the sources said.

Government to hold two-day summit on critical minerals

The government will hold a two-day summit on critical minerals beginning on April 29 to foster collaboration, share knowledge and drive innovation in the field of critical mineral beneficiation and processing. The Ministry of Mines, in collaboration with the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation (Shakti), Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), and Indian Institute of Sustainable Development (IISD), will hold “Critical Minerals Summit: Enhancing Beneficiation and Processing Capabilities” on April 29 and 30 in New Delhi.

BJP leaders campaigns on April 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address public meetings in Bagalkote, Karnataka, and Solapur, Satara and Pune in Maharashtra on April 29. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies in Jhanjharpur and Begusarai in Bihar and also hold a roadshow in Guwahati, Assam. BJP chief J. P. Nadda will address rallies in Badradri Kothagudem and Mahabubabad districts in Telangana and hold a roadshow in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

Tripura extends school holidays for three more days as heatwave continues

The Tripura government has decided to extend the holiday in all schools across the State for three more days till May 1 due to the ongoing heatwave, an official said. Earlier, the government declared the closure of all the schools - government, government-aided, and privately managed ones - from April 23 to 28 due to scorching heat.

Blinken heads to Saudi Arabia on Gaza truce bid

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew out to Saudi Arabia on a new bid to work with Arab leaders to reach a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as public pressure grows. Blinken, on April 29, will meet with leaders of Gulf Arab states including Qatar, which along with Egypt has been mediating a plan to halt the Gaza war and release hostages.

Gaza truce effort builds with Hamas to respond to Israel proposal

Diplomatic efforts intensified to reach a long-sought truce and hostage-release deal in Gaza, as Hamas said it would travel on April 29 to mediator Egypt to deliver its response after Israel’s latest proposal. A delegation from the Islamist movement will deliver the group’s response to Israel’s new hostage and truce counterproposal, a senior Hamas said.

World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike

World Central Kitchen said it would resume operations in the Gaza Strip on April 29, a month after seven workers of the U.S.-based charity were killed in an Israeli air strike. The charity said it had 276 trucks with the equivalent of almost 8 million meals ready to enter through the Rafah Crossing and will also send trucks into Gaza from Jordan.

IPL-17, KKR vs DC | No ‘safe’ total as KKR and DC will look to out-bat each other

With 250 totals becoming the norm and power-hitters pushing the limit, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals will hope to out-bat each other in the Indian Premier League at the Eden Gardens on April 29.