April 27, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

PM Modi to address four rallies in North Karnataka region on Sunday

With an aim to strengthen BJP state unit’s efforts to consolidate votes in North Karnataka region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing party’s rallies in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkot and Ballari districts during his two-day visit on Sunday and Monday. “On April 28, PM Modi will address four rallies in day, starting from Belagavi at 10 a.m. then at 12 noon in Sirsi in Uttara Kannada, Davangere at 2 p.m. and Bellary at 4 p.m.,” a party leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahul, Nadda to address poll rallies in Odisha on Sunday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP president J.P. Nadda will address election rallies in different parts of Odisha on Sunday. Mr. Gandhi will address a public meeting at Salepur in Cuttack district, and also visit Satyabhamapur to pay tributes to Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Das, AICC general secretary and the party’s Odisha in-charge Ajoy Kumar said. Mr. Nadda, on the other hand, will address a public gathering in Berhampur and meet party workers at Nabarangpur, senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty said.

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita holds maiden poll roadshow in Delhi, says nobody can break Delhi CM

Sunita Kejriwal held her maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in support of the AAP’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar on Saturday evening. With Arvind Kejriwal behind bars in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, Sunita will spearhead the AAP’s poll campaign and hold roadshows, including one in West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday, according to party leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan PM Sharif to attend World Economic Forum at Saudi Arabia

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Special Meeting on ‘Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy’ will be held on Sunday and Monday in Riyadh.

Chaliha stuns Li, Indian women beat Canada 4-1 in Uber Cup

Ashmita Chaliha produced an inspired show to stun higher-ranked Michelle Li as the Indian women’s team notched up a clinical 4-1 win over Canada to make a positive start in the Uber Cup tournament in Chengdu, China on Saturday. Bigger clashes lie ahead for the young Indian side as it will face Singapore and China on Sunday and Tuesday respectively in Group A.

Jyothi shoots hat-trick of gold as compound archers bag five medals in World Cup

Asian Games champion Jyothi Surekha Vennam spearheaded India’s dominance with a rare hat-trick of gold as compound archers lapped up five medals at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Saturday. Medal rounds in the recurve section will be played on Sunday and India are eyeing two gold from the Olympic discipline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic Qualification Championship for shotgun shooters | Maheshwari leads qualification heading into final day

India’s Maheshwari Chauhan shot two perfect rounds of 25 to head into the final day of the women’s skeet competition on the top spot at ISSF Olympic Qualification Championship for shotgun shooters, in Doha on Saturday. The top six qualify for the finals on Sunday, which will follow one final round of qualification. There are two Paris Olympic quota places up for grabs in the event.

Mohun Bagan count on home support to overturn deficit, keep triple crown hope alive

A one-goal deficit is what Mohun Bagan will have to overturn against Odisha FC to continue their dream of becoming the first team to win both the League Winners Shield and the ISL title in their return leg semifinal in Kolkata on Sunday.

GT eye collective improvement against refreshed RCB

In need of a total reboot, Gujarat Titans will be wary of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s newfound firepower in the middle-order when the two teams clash in the Indian Premier League in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Inconsistent CSK face bruised SRH in IPL

Smarting from back-to-back losses, defending champion Chennai Super Kings will be desperate to return to winning ways when they face a formidable but bruised Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match in Chennai on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.