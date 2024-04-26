April 26, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST

Congress to discuss candidates for Amethi, Raebareli seats on Saturday

The top Congress leadership will discuss and finalise the party candidates for the remaining Lok Sabha seats, including Amethi and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday evening, sources said on Friday.

PM Modi to address rallies in Maharashtra, Goa on Saturday

Preparations were on at full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first public rally in western Maharashtra to be held at Tapovan grounds on Saturday in Kolhapur city. He will also address a public meeting in Vasco town on the same day.

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita to spearhead AAP’s campaign in Delhi, other States

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will spearhead AAP’s Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital and other States, which begins with her maiden roadshow on Saturday in support of party’s East Delhi candidate Kuldeep Kumar, senior party leader Atishi said.

Priyanka to address poll rally in Maharashtra’s Udgir on Saturday

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi-Vadra will address a campaign rally in central Maharashtra’s Latur district on Saturday in support of the party’s Lok Sabha candidate Dr. Shivaji Kalge.

Indefinite shutdown of business establishments begins in Nagaland’s Dimapur over extortion

An indefinite shutdown of shops and other business establishments began in Nagaland’s commercial capital Dimapur on Friday, protesting against extortion by underground groups. The Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CNCCI) termed the shutdown “totally justified”, and said extortions and harassment meted out to the business community cannot be tolerated any further. It said that if the DCCI’s grievances are not addressed by the government at the appropriate time, the CNCCI will step up the agitation and go for an indefinite shutdown across the State from Saturday.

Kolkata Metro to start trial runs along Ruby-Beleghata stretch from Saturday

Metro Railway authorities will initiate trial runs on the extended stretch of the Orange Line, spanning from Ruby crossing to Beleghata station along E M Bypass, from Saturday.

South Africa to mark 30 years of freedom amid inequality, poverty and a tense election ahead

As the country gears up for celebrations Saturday to mark 30 years of freedom and democracy, much of the enthusiasm and optimism of 1994 has subsided as Africa’s most developed economy faces a myriad of challenges.

Upbeat Delhi Capitals take on struggling MI as playoff race intensifies

Bolstered by Rishabh Pant’s brilliant batting form and inspiring leadership, the resurrected Delhi Capitals will aim to continue their upward march in the IPL points table when they take on an inconsistent Mumbai Indians in New Delhi on Saturday.

Indian men eye consistency in Thomas Cup title defence, women too look to shine in Uber Cup

Star singles players will aim for a consistent run as Indian men embark on a tough journey of defending their title at the Thomas Cup, while a young women’s team, sans the peerless P.V. Sindhu, will look to punch above its weight when it begins its campaign in Uber Cup in Chengdu, China on Saturday.

Archery World Cup | Jyothi, Verma enter compound mixed team final; archers eye four gold medals

They will face lower-ranked Estonia in the gold-medal clash on Saturday. Jyothi is also a member of the women’s compound team, which had entered the final on Wednesday.

