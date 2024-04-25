April 25, 2024 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST

Lok Sabha polls | 1,202 candidates in fray in phase 2 on Friday

Over 15.88 crore voters would exercise their franchise in 88 constituencies across 13 States in the second phase of the general election; turnout for the first phase was less than that of the 2019 election. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor, and actor-turned-politician Arun Govil are among the key candidates in the fray for the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls with BJP’s Hema Malini, Om Birla and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat seeking a hat-trick of wins from their respective constituencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court verdict on Friday on whether EVM system is transparent enough for fair elections

The Supreme Court is scheduled on Friday to pronounce its judgment on petitions seeking a more transparent system of voting to ensure free and fair elections. A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta had held marathon hearings of petitions filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Arun Kumar Agarwal claiming that the electronic voting machine (EVM) system was opaque and prone to rigging.

Severe heat wave predicted in many states during second phase of polling

Lakhs of voters will have to bear the searing heat when they step out to exercise their franchise in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

NCRTC offers premium coach upgradation in NaMo Bharat train for voters on Friday

The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has launched a campaign offering complimentary premium coach upgradation in NaMo Bharat train for those who will cast their votes in the parliamentary elections, a statement said on Thursday.

In a first, massive girders connecting coastal road to BWSL to be installed in the sea

A massive 136 meter long girder weighing 25000 tonnes will be launched on the south-bound corridor of the coastal road at Worli on Friday morning, the engineering feat being the first in India to involve such installation in the sea, Mumbai’s civic body said.

Business body calls for indefinite shutdown of commercial establishments from Friday

Angered over the unabated “illegal taxation” by Naga underground groups, the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has resolved to launch an indefinite shutdown of all shops and business establishments in Dimapur district of Nagaland from Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malegaon blast case | After repeated warnings, Pragya appears before court to record statement

BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur, who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, on Thursday finally appeared before a special court here to record her final statement in connection with the case. Special court judge A.K. Lahoti posted the matter for further recording of the statement on Friday.

Some campuses call in police to break up pro-Palestinian demonstrations, while others wait it out

Some U.S. universities called in police to break up demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war, resulting in ugly scuffles and dozens of arrests, while others appeared content to wait out student protests Thursday, as the final days of the semester ticked down and graduation ceremonies loomed. Columbia University averted another confrontation between students and police earlier Wednesday. University President Minouche Shafik had set on Tuesday a midnight deadline to reach an agreement on clearing an encampment, but the school extended negotiations until early Friday.

Knight Riders hope to maintain winning form against a struggling Punjab Kings

KKR is currently second, four behind table toppers Rajasthan Royals (14 points) and the team’s success is largely due to the batting efforts from the top-order.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.