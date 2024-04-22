GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 22, 2024 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST

PM Modi to address rallies in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency of Rajasthan and Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh on April 23. In the evening, he will address a public gathering in Shyamtarai village in Dhamtari district.

Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign in Bengaluru South coincides with Amit Shah’s roadshow

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Karnataka on April 23 to address public meetings in Chitradurga and Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, with her campaign at the Bengaluru South constituency coinciding with Union Minister Amit Shah’s road there.

President Murmu on two-day Uttarakhand visit from April 23, to attend Ganga aarti in Rishikesh

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day tour of Uttarakhand from April 23, during which she will attend Ganga aarti in Rishikesh and other programmes, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. The President will also attend the fourth convocation of AIIMS-Rishikesh on April 23.

Heavy rainstorms kill 4 people in southern China; 10 others missing

Heavy rainstorms that swept across southern China over the weekend killed at least four people in riverside cities, while a search was underway for 10 others missing, state media said on April 22. China’s Central Meteorological Observatory extended a rainstorm warning through April 23 evening, with heavy rain expected in large swaths of southern China, including parts of the Guangxi region and Guangdong and Fujian provinces.

British PM, NATO chief to visit Warsaw

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to visit Poland on April 23 as part of Poland’s plan to rebuild its security position in Europe, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said.

Revenge on CSK’s mind as LSG eye a heist in Dhoni’s bastion

Revenge will be on defending champions Chennai Super Kings’ minds when they host an unpredictable Lucknow Super Giants here in their reverse IPL fixture on April 23 with both the teams desperate to break out of the mid-table logjam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.