Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 21, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST

Calcutta High Court to pronounce judgement in school jobs scam case on Monday

The Calcutta High Court will on Monday pronounce its judgement on petitions and appeals relating to alleged irregularities in the selection of candidates in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided secondary and higher secondary schools through a 2016 recruitment process.

Delhi High Court to hear on Monday Kejriwal’s plea against ED summons in Excise case

The Delhi High Court will on Monday hear Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petition challenging the summonses issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into a Delhi Excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Supreme Court to hear on Monday minor’s plea seeking termination of 28-week pregnancy

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea of a 14-year-old alleged rape victim, seeking termination of her 28-week pregnancy. As per the apex court’s website, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala will take up her case as the first item on Monday.

Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen on Monday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will on Monday visit Siachen and interact with the soldiers deployed at the world’s highest battlefield. Last week, the Indian Army marked the 40th year of its presence on the strategically significant Siachen Glacier.

Chhattisgarh liquor ‘scam’ | Former IAS official Anil Tuteja remanded in 1-day judicial custody

A court in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district on Sunday remanded retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja in one-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the alleged ₹2,000 crore liquor scam in the State. “As the special (PMLA) court was closed on Sunday, Tuteja was produced before the concerned jurisdictional magistrate. The ED sought his custodial remand for 14 days. The court granted one day judicial custody. On Monday, Tuteja will be produced in the special court,” Enforcement Directorate lawyer Saurabh Pandey said.

Karnataka Muslim outfits to observe bandh on Monday condemning Neha Hiremath murder

Muslim organisations in Dharwad have given a call for a ‘bandh’ on Monday, condemning the murder of 23-year-old college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi recently. Dharwad based Anjuman-e-Islam president Esmail Tamatgar said all the businessmen from Muslim community will observe bandh from 10 am to 3 pm tomorrow to offer their condolence to the departed soul and protest the brutal incident.

Punjab Civil Medical Services Association announces strike on Monday against assault on doctor

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association has announced that it will hold a Statewide strike on Monday to protest against the recent assault of a senior medical officer in Hoshiarpur.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit Pakistan to promote cooperation

Amidst the tensions in the Middle East, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will arrive in Islamabad on Monday on a three-day visit to promote bilateral ties with Pakistan, months after the two neighbours carried out tit-for-tat airstrikes against alleged terrorist hideouts on rival lands.

Trump hush money trial: Opening statements set for Monday

The final jurors were seated Friday in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, and an appellate judge rejected the former president’s latest bid to halt the case as a hectic day in court set the stage for opening statements to begin Monday.

MI eye revenge against RR in reverse fixture

A resurgent Mumbai Indians will need to address their bowling woes as they look to exact revenge on table-toppers Rajasthan Royals in their reverse fixture of the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on Monday.

Manu Bhaker tightens her hold on sports pistol

Manu Bhaker continued to assert her good form as she topped qualification in women’s sports pistol with 585 in the second Olympic shooting trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range on Sunday. Having shot 582 in the first trial, Manu was in a strong position to retain her Olympic quota in the event, with the final scheduled on Monday, apart from two more trials in Bhopal.

