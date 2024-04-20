Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 20, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST

Delhi BJP to hold mega gathering of Hindu saints and seers at IGI stadium in Delhi on Sunday

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the national capital, the Delhi BJP will host a mega conclave of Hindu priests, saints and seers to celebrate the Hindu new year and construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, at the IGI stadium on Sunday, party leaders said.

Animal Welfare Board asks slaughter houses to shutdown operations on Mahavir Jayanti

The Animal Welfare Board of India has directed the state government to ensure slaughter houses shut down operations for a day on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanthi on Sunday. The Board has written a letter to district collectors and Municipal Corporations requesting them to ensure closure of slaughter houses in those areas with a predominant population of the community celebrating the Mahavir Jayanthi.

Pakistan to deploy Army to maintain peace during key bye-elections on Sunday

Pakistan on Saturday decided to deploy army troops to maintain peace during key by-elections that are to be held in the country on Sunday to fill the seats vacated by various candidates or where elections were postponed due to the death of candidates.

PBKS, GT look to resurrect campaigns

Their campaigns wobbling after a string of defeats, bottom-rung teams Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be desperate to arrest the slide and get back to winning ways in their Indian Premier League match in Mullanpur on Sunday.

Little room for error as struggling RCB face dominant KKR

Aware that they cannot afford any more slip-ups, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will have their task cut out when they face dominant hosts Kolkata Knight Riders in a tricky Indian Premier League match in Kolkata on Sunday.

Chinese Grand Prix could deliver drama to F1 and slow Verstappen‘s victory march

The Chinese Grand Prix could deliver some much-needed drama to Formula One, meaning Red Bull’s Max Verstappen can’t be penciled in as the almost-certain winner on Sunday.