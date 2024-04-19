Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 19, 2024 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST

Indian airlines cancel, reschedule Dubai flights due to restrictions

Indian airlines’ flight operations to Dubai have been impacted, with Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet either cancelling or rescheduling their services due to restrictions at the busy airport in the Emirates. There is substantial air traffic between India and the UAE, especially Dubai, which is also one of the world’s busiest airports. While Air India on Friday cancelled all its flights to and from Dubai, citing “continued operational disruptions at the airport”, Air India Express and IndiGo have cancelled some of their services.

Iran-Israel tensions - followup

An apparent Israeli drone attack on a major air base near the central city of Isfahan activated Iranian air defenses early Friday. The strike came just days after Tehran’s unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on Israel. No Iranian official directly acknowledged the possibility that Israel had attacked, and the Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment. However, regional tensions have been high since the Saturday assault on Israel amid its war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip and its own strikes targeting Iran in Syria.

After the deluge, resilience, recovery, and damage assessment in Dubai - followup

Three days after unprecedented rains battered parts of the UAE and caused flash floods, the ultra-modern city of Dubai is slowly limping back to normalcy though thousands of travellers continued to suffer as flight schedules were still disrupted on Friday. Shahid Ahmad, an Indian engineer living here for over two decades, was preparing to drive to the Dubai International Airport to receive his wife coming from India on Wednesday. As pitch-dark clouds converged over Dubai skies, as forecast in the weather advisory, he was worried but just in time, he received a call informing him of the flight’s cancellation.

PM Modi to address public meetings on Saturday in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Karnataka on Saturday to address two public meetings, in Bengaluru and Chikkaballapura. According to the BJP Karnataka unit, Modi will address a public meeting at 2.00 pm at Chokkahalli village in Chikkballapura. The party has fielded former state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar as its candidate from the constituency. The PM will then travel to Bengaluru and participate in a public meeting at Palace Ground at 4 pm.

J&K: 25 candidates file nomination papers from Anantnag-Rajouri LS segment - followup

A total of 25 candidates have submitted nomination papers from Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on May 7, officials said on Friday. “A total of 28 nomination papers have been received. Three candidates have submitted two nomination papers each, so we have 25 candidates,” Anantnag Deputy Commissioner Syed Fakhruddin, who is the returning officer of the constituency, said. He said the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on Saturday. April 22 is the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

Kejriwal accuses ED of being “petty”, “politicising” his food before court - followup

Accusing the Enforcement Directorate of being “petty” and “politicising” what he ate in jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asserted before a court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor. The ED had on Thursday claimed before the court that Kejriwal was eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day, despite having type 2 diabetes, to create grounds for medical bail. Kejriwal’s counsel launched a spirited assault on the federal anti-money agency over its claim that the AAP national convenor was eating food laden with sugar so he can fall ill and seek bail on medical grounds. “ED claimed that I want to increase my blood sugar levels to get bail. Am I going to risk paralysis to get bail? Whatever food I have is as per the diet chart prepared by my doctor prior to arrest,” Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi told the court.

IPL-17 | Rishabh Pant set for emotional homecoming in stern Sunrisers Hyderabad test for Delhi Capitals

An emotional homecoming awaits Rishabh Pant when he leads Delhi Capitals out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here, hoping to halt the marauding run of Pat Cummins’ Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday and continue the resurgence which has come to define his life both on and off the field. The last time Pant was seen at the refurbished stadium, he needed crutches to walk but that now seems a distant memory given how remarkably well he has managed to come back both as a wicketkeeper and batter after enduring a life-threatening car accident in 2022. Capitals have had a mixed season so far, but a couple of impressive wins against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have put them back in the mix. In all, they have three wins and four defeats in seven outings so far. Placed fourth in the IPL points table, Sunrisers Hyderabad have set a different template altogether with two of the highest-ever totals of 277/3 and 287/3, which will require a lot of heart and skill to counter. Hence, ‘Captain Pant’ will have to use his resources with extreme caution and guile on a track which will have good bounce and carry for a change.

