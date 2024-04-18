Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 18, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST

2024 Lok Sabha polls kicks off on Friday, voting for 102 seats in 1st of the 7 phases

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls kicks off on Friday with voting for 102 seats spread across 21 states and Union territories in the first of the seven phases of the world’s largest electoral exercise as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a rare third term in office. Over 16.63 crore people are eligible to vote on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to address rally in M.P.’s Damoh on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally in Damoh in Madhya Pradesh on Friday, a BJP leader said. The rally will be held amid the first phase of Lok Sabha polls nationwide, including on six seats in the State.

Amit Shah to file his nomination papers on Friday

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday conducted three roadshows in his Gandhinagar constituency. The senior BJP leader will file his nomination papers on Friday. Shah had won from Gandhinagar in 2019 with a margin of more than 5 lakh votes. In the past, the seat was represented by BJP veteran L.K. Advani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Focus on Vinesh as Indian wrestlers begin Olympic quota hunt; two grapplers chance hit roadblock

The spotlight will be on star wrestler Vinesh Phogat as she leads India’s hunt for the Paris Olympics quota places at the Asia qualifiers starting on Friday but Deepak Punia and Sujeet Kalakal’s chances of securing a ticket hit a roadblock after they were left stranded at the Dubai airport.

Olympic selection trials for Indian shooters set to begin

Olympian Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh will be firm favourites to top the Olympic trials in 25m sports pistol when the process to select India’s pistol and rifle squad for 2024 Paris gets underway at the Karni Singh Range in New Delhi on Friday.

Lucknow Super Giants face stern home test against quality CSK bowling

A set of probing questionnaires awaits the Lucknow Super Giants on their home turf as Chennai Super Kings’ cerebral bowling unit will look to use its variation to the fullest on a two-paced Ekana Stadium track during their IPL clash in Lucknow on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.