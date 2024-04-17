Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 17, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST

Amit Shah to hold roadshows, rally in Gandhinagar constituency on Thursday, file papers on Friday

Union Home Minister and BJP candidate from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat Amit Shah will hold three roadshows and address a rally in the constituency on Thursday before filing his nomination the next day, the party said on Wednesday.

Nominations open for phase 4 Lok Sabha polls open on Thursday

The nominations for the phase 4 of Lok Sabha polls open on Thursday. The last date of nominations is April 25, and scrutiny of nominations on April 26. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 29. Polling will be held on May 13. Along with the phase 4 Lok Sabha polls, all 175 seats of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 28 of the Odisha Assembly are going to polls on May 13.

Four Mangaluru-Dubai flights cancelled due to heavy rain, many others affected

Due to heavy rainfall and bad weather in Dubai and neighboring middle-eastern countries in the last 48 hours, four flights from Mangaluru International Airport to Dubai and vice-versa were canceled on Wednesday. Air India Express flight number 814 coming from Dubai to Mangaluru has been canceled for Thursday. Similarly, on Thursday, Air India Express flight number 796 from Jeddah to Mangaluru and Air India Express flight number 1498 from Mangaluru to Tiruchirappalli will also be delayed.

First 7 jurors are chosen for Trump’s hush money criminal trial; 11 more still needed

The first seven jurors for Donald Trump’s hush money trial were seated on Tuesday after lawyers grilled the jury pool about their social media posts, political views and personal lives to decide who can sit in fair judgment of the former President. The methodical process unfolding in the Manhattan courtroom highlights the challenge of finding people who can fairly judge the polarising defendant in the city where he built his real estate empire before being elected President in 2016. Even so, jury selection moved more quickly than expected on Tuesday afternoon. It was set to resume Thursday.

Solomon Islanders cast votes in an election that will shape relations with China

Voting began across the Solomon Islands on Wednesday in the South Pacific nation’s first general election since the government switched diplomatic allegiances from Taiwan to Beijing and struck a secret security pact that has raised fears of the Chinese navy gaining a foothold in the region. Vote counting begins on Thursday. But the result will not be known for more than a week. The 50 elected lawmakers must then choose who among will become the next Prime Minister.

Faltering Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians desperate to resurrect IPL campaign

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will be desperate to resurrect their faltering campaigns in the Indian Premier League when the two bottom-rung teams face-off in Mullanpur on Thursday.

