Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 16, 2024 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST

PM Modi to address election rallies in Agartala, Nalbari on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Agartala on Wednesday, a state BJP leader said. PM Modi is scheduled to land in Agartala at 1.45 p.m., and will then head to the Swami Vivekananda ground to take part in the public meeting, BJP’s State general secretary Amit Rakshit said. PM Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow on the busy Guwahati-Shillong Road, with massive crowds turning up to greet him. He arrived in Assam in the evening on a two-day visit. He will address an election rally in Nalbari on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi to address 2 public meetings in Karnataka on Wednesday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in party-governed Karnataka on Wednesday to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, during which he will address public meetings in Mandya and Kolar.

All set for ‘Surya tilak’ of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Ram Navami

At noon on Ram Navami Wednesday, the Sun’s rays will fall on the forehead of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, a ‘Surya tilak’ of the deity made possible by an elaborate mechanism involving mirrors and lenses.

Army Chief Gen. Pande in Uzbekistan

On Wednesday, the Army Chief will travel to Samarkand where he will meet Commander of the Central Military District.

Delhi Capitals ‘‘keeping fingers crossed’‘ over David Warner’‘s availability against Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Tuesday revealed an X-ray performed on David Warner’s swollen finger showed no major injury but a call on his participation in the IPL game against Gujarat Titans will be taken only after he is put through a fitness test before the match. The Capitals are taking on Gujarat Titans in an away match Ahmedabad on Wednesday with Warner’s fitness under observation. The top-order batter Warner sustained a finger injury while batting in the match against Lucknow Super Giants.

