Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 16, 2024 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST

Supreme Court to hear pleas for cross-verification of votes cast with VVPAT slips

The Supreme Court will hear a batch of pleas seeking cross-verification of the votes cast with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), on April 16. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will consider all pleas in the matter for hearing.

Lok Sabha 2024 | PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh to address election rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Gaya and Purnia in Bihar and Balurghat and Raiganj in West Bengal on April 16. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address rallies in Jammu, Garhwal (Uttarakhand) and Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address a public rally in Tamil Nadu on the day. He will also hold a road show. Mr. Singh will address a public rally and hold a roadshow in Krishnagiri and Thiruvannamalai in the state.

Rahul Gandhi, D.K. Shivakumar to attend election campaigns in Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will lead campaigns and roadshows in the Thiruvambady Assembly constituency in Kozhikode and Eranad, Nilambur and Wandoor Assembly constituencies in Malappuram district on April 16. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will speak at a public meeting on April 16 at Thiruvananthapuram at 10 a.m. and will participate in a roadshow from Mattanur to Iritty at 2 p.m. At 4 p.m. on the same day, he will speak at Nadapuram in the Vadakara constituency and in Koduvally in the Kozhikode constituency at 5.30 p.m. He will also address a public meeting at Thanoor in the Ponnani constituency at 7.30 p.m.

Army training command ‘Investiture Ceremony’ to take place in Shimla

The Army training command ‘‘Investiture Ceremony’‘ is scheduled to take place at the DANFE auditorium located in Shimla on April 16 to felicitate the distinguished acts of Indian Army Training Institutes and individuals, an official statement read.

India raises windfall tax on petroleum crude

The Indian government has raised its windfall tax on petroleum crude to ₹9,600 ($114.99) a metric ton from ₹6,800 with effect from April 16, the government said on April 15. The tax, which is revised every fortnight, will remain unchanged at zero for diesel and aviation turbine fuel.

EU Ministers to discuss Iran’s attack on Israel: Borrell

The European Union Foreign Ministers will meet on April 16 to discuss the escalation in tensions in the Middle East following Iran’s strike on Israel.

Nadal says he’s ‘‘ready enough’‘ to play in his last Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal is “ready enough” to play on April 16 in what he expects to be his last Barcelona Open. Nadal confirmed his participation in his first clay-court tournament this year.

IPL-17: KKR vs RR | Formidable Kolkata Knight Riders looks to unsettle Rajasthan Royals

On April 16 night, at one of cricket’s most iconic grounds, two teams in top form come face to face. It should be a fascinating battle in the IPL between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens. Royals are sitting atop the table with five wins from six games while Knight Riders, which has four wins from five, must be keenly eyeing that spot.