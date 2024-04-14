Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today 

April 14, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

Supreme Court to hear Kejriwal’s plea on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against a High Court order that has upheld his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged Delhi Excise policy scam.

Indian missions in Israel, Iran issue fresh advisories for Indian nationals, no evacuation as yet

The Indian diplomatic missions in Israel and Iran on Sunday issued fresh advisories for its nationals after Tehran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on the Jewish state, advising them to stay calm, adhere to safety protocols along with activating additional helpline numbers. Schools and other educational institutions in Israel have suspended their activities till Monday but government offices and private businesses largely are functioning as usual with the government instructing all to follow guidelines being issued by the Home Front.

PM Modi to campaign for NDA candidates in Kerala on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the public meeting as part of the election campaign on Monday morning at Kunnamangalam in Alathur constituency in Thrissur District. He will attend the election campaign for NDA candidates T.N. Sarasu and Suresh Gopi, contesting in Alathur and Thrissur respectively. After that, he will travel to Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram district. At Kattakkada, PM Modi will campaign for V. Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrashekar, the two Union Ministers contesting under the NDA banner from Attingal and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies respectively.

Amit Shah to campaign in Manipur on Monday

The Union Home Minister will campaign in ethnic strife-torn Manipur on Monday, besides visiting Tripura and Rajasthan to garner support for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

Rahul Gandhi to attend election rallies, meetings in Kerala

The former Congress chief, who is seeking his electoral luck for the second consecutive term from Wayanad, will arrive in the southern State on Monday. He would address a UDF rally in northern Kozhikode district on Monday evening. Gandhi would take part in several programmes in Wayanad constituency on Monday and Tuesday, Joseph Vazhackan, the coordinator of the programmes, said in a statement on Sunday.

Vice-President to address valediction ceremony of IRS passing-out batch in Nagpur on Monday

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will address the valediction ceremony of a passing-out batch of IRS in Nagpur on Monday, his office said on Saturday. He will be the chief guest at the valediction ceremony of the 76th batch of the Indian Revenue Service at the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT), an official statement said.

Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City clash for right to lift ISL League Shield

Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will battle with Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday in a potentially blockbuster match that will decide the ISL league stage winners.

RCB eye step-up from under fire bowlers against SRH for elusive victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL campaign that began in cheerfulness has melted into chaos, and their bowlers require a drastic transformation in mindset against Sunrisers Hyderabad for them to register an elusive win in Bengaluru on Monday.