April 13, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

BJP to release its poll manifesto on Sunday

The BJP will release its manifesto — Sankalp Patra — for the Lok Sabha polls on Sunday, with its planks of welfare and development besides a roadmap for ‘viksit Bharat’ expected to figure prominently in its election agenda. The BJP had appointed a 27-member manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including vans sent across the country and social media campaigns, to seek people’s suggestions.

PM Modi to address rally in M.P.’s Pipariya on Sunday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all geared up and campaigning in full swing for the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally on Sunday for the third time within just the last eight days. PM Modi will be addressing a public gathering at Pipariya in Narmadapuram district which will target four parliamentary seats in the state which include Hoshangabad, Betul, Chhindwara and Mandla.

PM Modi to hold roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday

After addressing a mega poll rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur and holding a roadshow in Rajasthan’s Dausa on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take out a roadshow at Mangaluru down south in Karnataka on Sunday.

AAP to observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas’ across nation on Sunday

AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday said the party will observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas’ across the country on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14.

2,400 Indian Sikh pilgrims travel to Pakistan to participate in Baisakhi festival

As many as 2,400 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived Lahore on Saturday via the Wagah Border to participate in the annual Baisakhi festival, an official said. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) spokesperson Amir Hashmi said that the main event of the festival will be held on Sunday in which over 11,000 local and foreign Sikh pilgrims will converge at Panja Sahib. ETPB looks after the holy places of the minority communities in Pakistan.

Dhoni in spotlight as CSK and MI resume rivalry in new era

The legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be in the spotlight in what could be his final game at the iconic Wankhede Stadium when defending champions Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai on Sunday.

KKR seek home comfort against Mayank Yadav-less LSG

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will seek home comfort in their bid to return to winning ways when they face a depleted Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match in Kolkata on Sunday.