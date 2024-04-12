April 12, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST

Congress election panel to decide on candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi on Saturday

Top Congress leaders will discuss and decide on the party candidates from Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi at a meeting of the central election committee to be held on Saturday evening. The central election committee chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to meet at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Nadda to hold rally in Nagaland on Saturday

BJP president J.P. Nadda is slated to visit Nagaland on Saturday to participate in an NDA rally at theAgri Expo, Chumukedima.

Imran Khan’s party to launch protest movement against ‘poll rigging’ from Saturday

Jailed former premier Imran Khan’s beleaguered Tehreek-e-Insaf party would launch a protest movement against alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections from Saturday, a senior party leader said on Friday.

Asian Championships wrestling | Women’s bouts begin on Saturday

Indian wrestlers drew a blank on the concluding day of the men’s freestyle competition at the Asian Championships after Akash Dahiya and Anirudh Kumar lost their bronze-medal bouts and three others fizzled out before the medal round in their respective categories in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Friday. The women’s bouts will begin on Saturday.

Tough task awaits Indian women shooters in Rio

Up against a world class field, India’s women 10m air pistol shooters Palak, Surbhi Rao and Sainyam will have their task cut out as they begin their quest for a Paris Olympic quota place at the ISSF final Olympic qualification championship in Rio De Janeiro on Saturday.

Billie Jean King Cup: India beat South Korea 2-1

India picked up their third victory in the Billie Jean King Cup as they defeated South Korea 2-1 in a Asia Oceania Group-1 tie in Changsha, China on Friday. With the win, India have moved up to the second spot in Pool A after three wins and one loss. The Indian tennis team will take on fourth-place New Zealand in their final group match on Saturday.

India lose yet again to Australia, this time 1-3 in 4th hockey Test

India continued their dismal show in the crucial tour Down Under, losing 1-3 against Australia to suffer their fourth consecutive defeat in the five-match men’s hockey Test series, in Perth on Friday. The final Test of the series will be played in Perth on Saturday.

Rajasthan Royals need better execution of plans against Punjab Kings

A disappointed Rajasthan Royals will have to focus on better execution of their strategies for a swift turnaround when they face a highly inconsistent yet capable Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match in Mullanpur on Saturday.

