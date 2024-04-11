April 11, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

CBI to produce BRS leader K Kavitha before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court

The CBI will produce BRS leader K Kavitha before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on April 12, after arresting her in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case.

Security stepped up in Udhampur ahead of PM Modi’s rally, flying of drones prohibited

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hit the campaign trail in Udhampur on April 11 as a star campaigner for Union Minister Jitendra Singh, prompting the authorities to activate multi-tier security setup, including ban on flying of drones.

Trinamool leaders to knock on Election Commission’s doors again

Trinamool Congress leaders will visit the cyclone-hit Maynaguri area of north Bengal on April 11 and meet the affected families, after which they will approach the Election Commission once again for permission to provide relief to the people.

Eshwarappa to file nomination for Shivamogga parliamentary seat

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and rebel BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa said he would file his nomination for Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat on April 12.

Nominations for Phase 3 of Lok Sabha polls to begin

The filing of nominations for the third phase of the 2024 general elections will begin on April 12, the Election Commission said. Voting under phase 3 will be held in 94 constituencies in 12 states and Union Territories on May 7.

Supreme Court asks Haryana Congress MLA to appear before ED in money laundering case

The Supreme Court has asked Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker to appear before the ED in connection with the money laundering case registered against him. The bench, on April 10 said in its order, “The petitioner–Dharam Singh Chhoker will appear before the officers of the Directorate of Enforcement at their office in New Delhi, on April 12, 2024 at 11am. He will also appear on all subsequent dates whenever required by way of notice.”

Bharti Hexacom shares to make market debut

Shares of Bharti Airtel’s arm Bharti Hexacom will make its stock market debut on April 12, after successfully completing the initial public offering last week.

We’ll make sure there are no surprises: Head Coach Ponting as DC gears up to take on LSG

Delhi Capitals are set to face Lucknow Super Giants in their sixth match of the IPL 2024 on April 12 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Delhi Capitals have registered one win out of five matches so far.