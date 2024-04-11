GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the latest updates and the big news stories to follow today

April 11, 2024 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST

Modi to address poll rallies in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and Karauli, Dholpur, Rajasthan on April 11.

Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public meetings in Anoopgarh, Bikaner and Phalodi, Jodhpur in Rajasthan on April 11.

Amit Shah to hold poll campaigns in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address crucial public meetings in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on April 11.

Nadda to address election rally in Port Blair

BJP president JP Nadda will address an election rally in Port Blair on April 11. He will land at Port Blair and address a rally at the ITF Ground in support of BJP candidate Bishnu Pada Ray.

Biden welcomes Prime Minister Kishida and praises Japan’s growing clout on international stage

U.S. President Joe Biden hailed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for bold leadership as he welcomed him to the White House on April 10 for talks on the delicate security situation in the Pacific and for a glitzy state dinner. Kishida will remain in Washington on April 11 to take part in a U.S.-Japan-Philippines summit, at which China’s increasing aggressive action in the region will loom large over the talks.

Israel-Hamas war: Peace negotiations to resume

Talks will resume in Cairo, Egypt on April 11 for a peace between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. After the first round of talks on April 8, Egyptian officials had claimed progress, but Hamas and Israeli sides were ambiguous about the possibility of a deal.

Desperate times for RCB as they take on equally struggling MI

Desperate Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be under tremendous pressure to get their act together against an equally struggling Mumbai Indians when the two teams face-off in an Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on April 11.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.