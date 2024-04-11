April 11, 2024 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST

Modi to address poll rallies in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings at Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and Karauli, Dholpur, Rajasthan on April 11.

Rahul Gandhi to address public meetings in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public meetings in Anoopgarh, Bikaner and Phalodi, Jodhpur in Rajasthan on April 11.

Amit Shah to hold poll campaigns in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to address crucial public meetings in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra on April 11.

Nadda to address election rally in Port Blair

BJP president JP Nadda will address an election rally in Port Blair on April 11. He will land at Port Blair and address a rally at the ITF Ground in support of BJP candidate Bishnu Pada Ray.

Biden welcomes Prime Minister Kishida and praises Japan’s growing clout on international stage

U.S. President Joe Biden hailed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for bold leadership as he welcomed him to the White House on April 10 for talks on the delicate security situation in the Pacific and for a glitzy state dinner. Kishida will remain in Washington on April 11 to take part in a U.S.-Japan-Philippines summit, at which China’s increasing aggressive action in the region will loom large over the talks.

Israel-Hamas war: Peace negotiations to resume

Talks will resume in Cairo, Egypt on April 11 for a peace between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. After the first round of talks on April 8, Egyptian officials had claimed progress, but Hamas and Israeli sides were ambiguous about the possibility of a deal.

Desperate times for RCB as they take on equally struggling MI

Desperate Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be under tremendous pressure to get their act together against an equally struggling Mumbai Indians when the two teams face-off in an Indian Premier League match in Mumbai on April 11.