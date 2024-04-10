April 10, 2024 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST

PM Modi to address poll rallies in Vellore, Coimbatore

After a roadshow in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on April 9, PM Modi will address election rallies in Vellore and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore on April 10 in support of NDA candidates, including TN BJP chief Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan and Soumya Anbumani of ally PMK.

Rajnath Singh likely to address public rallies in Uttar Pradesh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to address public rallies in Uttar Pradesh on April 10. Mr. Singh will address public rallies in Saharanpur, Bulandshahr and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

Amit Shah to address 2 public rallies in West Bengal, Bihar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two public rallies in West Bengal and Bihar on Wednesday, sources said. Shah will first address a rally at Daulatpur in the South Dinajpur district under the Balurghat Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal at 12 p.m.

Punjab CM Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh to meet Kejriwal

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will meet the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi’s Tihar Jail on April 10, according to party sources.

Supreme Court permits UP MLA Abbas Ansari to attend ritual of father Mukhtar Ansari

The Supreme Court permitted jailed Uttar Pradesh MLA Abbas Ansari to attend a ritual on April 10 of his father gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died recently. Abbas Ansari is currently lodged in Kasganj district jail in Uttar Pradesh under judicial custody in connection with some criminal cases. The Supreme Court Bench said that Abbas Ansari shall be allowed to attend the ritual on April 10 in police custody, and after it is over, temporarily shifted to the local jail in Ghazipur.

Plea against use of INDIA acronym politically motivated: Congress tells Delhi High Court

The Congress on April 9 opposed in the Delhi High Court a petition against the use of acronym INDIA, saying it is a “politically motivated” plea and shall be dismissed with exemplary costs. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora is scheduled to hear the petition on April 10.

Biden to meet Japan’s PM Kishida amid shared concerns about China

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida begins a much-anticipated visit to Washington on April 9 aiming to spotlight shared concerns about provocative Chinese military action in the Pacific and at a rare moment of public difference between the two nations over a Japanese company’s plan to buy an iconic U.S. company. Kishida and his wife will stop by the White House on April 9 evening ahead of the official visit on April 10 and formal state dinner.

Security increased at Champions League ties after threat

Security will be reinforced at Champions League quarter-final matches on April 9 and 10 after a communication outlet supporting the Islamic State group published threats against stadiums.

IPL-17: RR vs GT | A tale of contrasting fortunes as Rajasthan Royals hosts Gujarat Titans

It’s a tale of contrasting fortunes. With four wins in as many outings, Rajasthan Royals sits comfortably atop the points table, whereas Gujarat Titans — with three losses and two victories — finds itself struggling in the middle of the table. The two teams will meet at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on April 10.

